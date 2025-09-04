5 exciting features that could arrive GTA Online Halloween update 2025

GTA Online will receive its popular Halloween update in October. Throughout the month, Rockstar Games will keep drip-feeding players with unique spooky content every week. Since this is the last Halloween update before GTA 6's release, players will be interested in what the developers have in store.

Rockstar Games hardly reveals anything about these seasonal updates before their release, so players will have to patiently wait for them. Nevertheless, we've listed a few features that can make the GTA Online Halloween update exciting in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. These are speculations since Rockstar Games yet to reveal anything about this year's Halloween update.

5 events and rewards GTA Online Halloween update 2025 could feature

1) Bonuses on Cayo Perico Survival mode

Cayo Perico Survival mode can get massive bonuses and special themes (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Cayo Perico Survival is a brand-new game mode based on the Cayo Perico island. The goal is to survive against waves of different zombies and escape the island. This was recently added to the game on August 28, 2025.

Rockstar Games could offer massive cash and RP bonuses on this game mode in the Halloween update. Furthermore, the island and its zombies might have special Halloween-themed decorations as well. Areas can be filled with Jack O' Lanterns, and some places can even have candies for players to eat.

2) Ghost sighting photography