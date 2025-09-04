5 Vice City buildings that should be explorable in GTA 6

Vice City will be the biggest city in GTA 6, with soaring skyscrapers, lavish hotels, and vibrant nightclubs. This city was first featured in the franchise in GTA Vice City way back in 2003. During that time, most buildings in the game were not fully explorable.

In GTA 6, though, these iconic Vice City buildings should be enterable and explorable by players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Vice City structures that should be enterable in GTA 6

1) Ocean View Hotel

Ocean View Hotel can be much more explorable in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocean View Hotel is one of the most iconic structures in GTA Vice City. Players have a personal room in this hotel, where they can go and save the game. Previously, only the hotel's restaurant area, staircase, and rooms are explorable.

Since Ocean View Hotel has been featured in GTA 6 pictures and is a popular spot in Vice City, it should be much more explorable than before. Players should be able to not only explore the restaurant but also its elevators, other rooms, and even its roof for more immersion.

2) Vercetti's Estate

Vercetti's Estate should be entirely explorable and much more detailed (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vercetti's Estate (formerly known as Diaz's Mansion) was our main safehouse in GTA Vice City. Our character, Tommy Vercetti, defeats Ricardo Diaz and steals the mansion. Since it was a safehouse, players were able to explore most areas of the mansion, including garages, gardens, multiple rooms, and the roof.

Though there are no hints in GTA 6's pictures and trailers about the massive estate, the building is too large not to be added to the game. Furthermore, it should be entirely explorable and even have a special mission related to it.

3) Malibu Club

Malibu Club should also be completely explorable in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Malibu Club is another popular building in GTA Vice City. It is a nightclub in which Tommy Vercetti gets a series of missions from other characters, after which it becomes purchasable for $120,000.

Malibu Club has not been teased in GTA 6's promotional media yet, but it should be available as an explorable structure in the game.

4) Ocean View Hospital

Ocean View Hospital can be an interesting building to explore (Image via Rockstar Games)

There were several hospitals in GTA Vice City where players respawned after death, one of which was Ocean View Hospital. However, the hospital building was not accessible from anywhere.

Since GTA 6 is rumored to have a lot of enterable buildings with intricate details, this popular hospital should also be explorable. Players should be able to roam around the wards and even collect valuable items from hidden locations. The building can also include special Easter eggs from the older title.

5) Downtown Police Station

Downtown Police Station can also be explorable, where players can get caught and escape (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In GTA Vice City, when players were busted, they lost some money and respawned in front of a police station. If they are arrested in the Northern half of Vice City Mainland island, they will respawn in front of the Downtown Police Station. The structure is involved in one mission in GTA Vice City Stories as well.

Since GTA 6 trailers show players entering a jail as Jason to get Lucia out, other police buildings like the Downtown Police Station should also exist and be explorable in the game. Gamers should be able to enter the building or even get arrested and respawn inside its jail, from where they are required to escape.

These police stations can also have small easter eggs like wanted posters of Tommy Vercetti, Lance Vance, and other characters from Vice City.

