5 GTA Online game modes that should return in GTA 6

For years, players have thoroughly enjoyed many GTA Online game modes with their friends. Since GTA 6 will also have an online version, Rockstar Games will most likely add loads of new activities in it. However, some of the old game modes should be featured in the upcoming title as well.
Here are some classic GTA Online game modes that should come to GTA 6.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
5 great GTA Online game modes that should be featured in GTA 6
1) Sumo
Sumo is an Adversary game mode in GTA Online where players battle on elevated platforms, pushing opponents off while staying inside a shrinking safe zone. Vehicle weight and handling play a big role. The last player or team standing wins, making it a chaotic and fast-paced game mode
Ever since its release in 2014, it has been one of the most popular and fun game modes. Hence, Rockstar Games should add it to GTA 6, so that players can experience this mode with brand new vehicles and locations.
2) Slasher
Slasher is a popular game mode in GTA Online where players will either choose to be a slasher or hunted. The latter will only have a flashlight to use, while the former will have a shotgun and get three minutes to find and kill the former. If the hunted survive for three minutes, they get a shotgun to try to retaliate against the slasher.
Rockstar Games should add this game mode to GTA 6 since players will be able to play the same mode in different locations around the state of Leonida.
3) Deadline
Deadline is a GTA Online game mode in which four players try to eliminate each other while riding Shotaro bikes on a massive floating platform. They can eliminate each other by blocking pathways with the bike's energy trail. The map has three distinct power-ups that, when employed properly, might provide the player with an advantage.
From the pictures and trailers, it is clear that GTA 6 will also have loads of unique bikes, even though Shotaro is not featured anywhere. Hence, this game mode can also return to the upcoming title for players to enjoy.
4) The Vespucci Job
The Vespucci Job is another fun-filled and chaotic GTA Online game mode in which a group of three players drives police cruisers and tries to stop the fourth player driving an Issi Classic. The goal of the police players is to prevent the Issi Classic player from reaching fifteen checkpoints in five minutes.
Although there is no real connection between the game mode and its name, this game mode can fit perfectly in GTA 6 since it brings back the Vespucci area from GTA Vice City.
5) Hasta La Vista
Hasta La Vista is an old game mode in which players have the option of being a truck driver or a cyclist. The cyclist's objective is to reach the checkpoint without being run over by the trucks. The truckers win the game if they crush every cyclist. Each team can have two players. Radar viewing of other players will not be available to either team.
This game mode can be extremely fun in GTA 6 as players can cycle through the state of Leonida while other players try to ram the cycles with behemoth trucks.
