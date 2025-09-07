Do you need to play GTA V before GTA 6?

GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, and players are eagerly anticipating its arrival. The beloved franchise is getting its next installment after a grueling 13 years, so it comes as no surprise that they are wondering if they need to catch up on GTA 5 to understand the upcoming title. While you don't need to play it, certain aspects could enhance your gameplay experience for the new title.

Here's everything you need to know about needing to play GTA V before GTA 6.

Playing GTA V could ease you into the high-octane world of GTA 6

While you don't need to play GTA V before GTA 6, it does help (Image via Rockstar Games)

The much-awaited GTA 6 is set to hit markets worldwide early in 2026, and players are excited. After thirteen years, the massively popular title gets an installment, offering gamers a whole new world to explore. Set in the state of Leonida, the title will feature major parts from Vice City, Tommy Vercetti's iconic playground.

At the outset, it must be stated that you do not need to play GTA V to understand the story and development of GTA 6. Most titles in the Grand Theft Auto franchise are standalone and feature their own universe, with subtle references and Easter eggs to other universes. However, playing GTA V will be helpful in a host of ways.

Explore the world of Los Santos to better understand the gameplay mechanics (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the biggest reasons you should play GTA V before GTA 6 is to understand the development and improvements that Rockstar Games has made in terms of graphics, gameplay, and more. Playing the previous title helps set a benchmark and also teases you into the world of GTA, especially if this is your first game.

It will help you understand mechanics such as jobs, hits, and the nuances of missions. Additionally, playing GTA Online would also give you enough experience to hit the ground running and establish your dominance in the game right away. While the game might be new, certain gameplay aspects and core principles will remain the same. GTA V could help you understand that more easily.

Another essential reason you should dive into GTA V before GTA 6 is the ease of immersion in the world. While there is no official confirmation regarding the connection between the universes, the trailers have shown familiar brands and establishments.

While you will not find characters or plot from GTA V, you might spot a few Easter eggs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players have spotted names such as Ammu-Nation and Dinka, creating a sense of nostalgia and connection among legacy players. The upcoming title also features familiar vehicles from GTA V, such as the Buzzard chopper and the Seashark jet ski. Diving into the world of Los Santos will help players spot these nuances and have a more immersive gameplay experience.

In conclusion, it is not compulsory to play GTA V before GTA 6 since there is no continuation in terms of story or characters. However, playing the previous title will assist players in jogging their memory regarding major gameplay mechanics as well as provide fun little Easter eggs to spot when they dive into Leonida on May 26, 2026.

