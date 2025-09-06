GTA Online Mansion update features that might be present in GTA 6

The GTA Online Mansion update is the next rumored DLC Rockstar might release in the coming months. Many dataminers and insiders have picked apart the game files and disclosed its existence. Since GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, this might be one of the last DLCs coming to Los Santos before we head to Leonida. Moreover, some of its features might carry over to GTA 6's online version.

Note: This article is speculative and subject to change.

GTA 6 could get these features from the GTA Online Mansion update

Purchasable mansions

GTA 6 could have purchasable mansions that start a new heist or a business (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The rumored GTA Online Mansion update is said to feature purchasable mansions, something the playerbase has craved for several years. Although they can buy high-end apartments with modern interiors and heist rooms, many gamers have grown bored of it and need a more expansive, highly customizable property, especially near Vinewood Hills.

The mansions could also enable players to start a special business or heist in GTA Online.

When players switch to GTA 6, they would want to purchase mansions in Leonida once again and take part in a new series of missions it offers. Since we get to own a mansion (Vercetti Estate) in GTA Vice City, it can be a great feature to have in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title as well.

Prix Luxury website

GTA 6 could have Prix Luxury as a website as well (Image via X/GTAGFX)

When dataminers studied the game's codes, they found a mention of "Prix Luxury," which might be a new website coming with the GTA Online Mansion update. Later on, the rumored logo and font were also leaked and discussed by many enthusiasts. This website might allow players to buy luxury mansions in Los Santos.

If this new website releases with the update, there's a strong chance it could be feature in GTA 6 as well, particularly because Rockstar Games will most likely not release a new website and then not add it in their next title.

Prix Luxury can be portrayed as a national real estate company that deals with mansions in all of America, from Los Santos to Vice City.

Fully customizable interiors

GTA Online Mansion update could have highly customizable interiors (Image via Rockstar Games)

Though high-end apartments offer decent customization, players have craved for more detailed tweaks for years. Hence, the community eagerly expects fully customizable interior features to arrive with the GTA Online Mansion update. They should be able to edit the living area layout, choose colors of sofas, floor, ceiling, walls, dining table, and much more.

Since GTA 6 will most likely have more detailed house interiors, the level of customizability rumored in the Mansions update should also be featured in the next title.

