Why The Paleto Bay Score is one of the most over-the-top missions in the GTA franchise

The Paleto Score is the fourth heist mission in GTA 5. It is about robbing a bank in Paleto Bay in which all three protagonists are involved, as well as Lester and other heist crew members. This mission was given by Steve Haines, who is aiming to boost funding for an FIB operation against the IAA.

When compared to other missions in the GTA franchise, it is safe to say that The Paleto Score feels overly dramatic and extreme. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why The Paleto Score is one of the most extreme missions in the GTA franchise

Use of ballistic equipment

Michael and Trevor wear the ballistic equipment to destroy police waves (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In this heist, Michael and Trevor head into the Paleto Bay bank with a gunman to steal money. Right after the alarm is broken, they have a limited time before the police arrive, which they tested during the heist's setup.

When the police force arrives fully, both Michael and Trevor wear the ballistic equipment they stole from a military convoy during the heist setup as well. Trevor is also equipped with a minigun, with which he wreaks havoc in the town while escaping.

This ballistic equipment also comes with extremely secure armor, which can tank loads of bullets shot by the police. Because of this extremely strong suit, the heist feels a bit too extreme.

Extreme military firepower and war-like scenes

The police and military go all out for a bank robbery (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

After Michael, Trevor, and the gunman in the crew come out of the bank to escape, not only are a massive wave of police officers deployed to stop them, but even the military starts intervening.

After a point in the mission, cargobob helicopters arrive with massive military tanks to stop the protagonists in ballistic equipment. Nearing the escape, multiple tanks try to stop the trio from escaping, which is an exaggeration considering they are only on foot.

The amount of manpower and firepower the police and the military show for just a bank robbery feels excessive in The Paleto Score.

During the heist, loads of buildings in Paleto Bay are destroyed, either by tanks or by Michael or Trevor. This amount of destruction in a town only for a bank robbery feels over-the-top as well.

