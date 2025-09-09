A new GTA 6 leak recently showed various in-game websites players might be able to access. It was posted on GTA Forums by reputable insider Tez2., quickly going viral and sparking massive discussions on social media. The leak gives us a sneak peek at what players could do on the in-game internet.Here are more details and the names of in-game websites that could be added to GTA 6.Note: This article is speculative and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Potential GTA 6 in-game websites leakedOn September 8, 2025, Tez2 posted a list of eight websites that are potentially in GTA 6. They stated that these domains were registered under Take Two's nameservers, specifically from May 27, 2026, and speculated that these pages could be accessible to players in the game.Tez2 added that when the sites will be opened in a real-life browser, players might be redirected to GTA 6's official page, similar to how GTA 5's websites work.Here are the eight potential in-game websites Tez2 shared:what-up.app (Known from previous leaks)rydeme.appbuckme.appleonidagov.orgbrianandbradley.comhookers-galore.comwipeoutcornskin.commyboyhasacreepycorndog.comFans speculating what each rumored in-game website could mean (Image via GTA Forums)Thousands of people started discussing what each website could mean. Some of them, like what-up.app and rydeme.app, were speculated to be parodies of popular apps like WhatsApp and Uber. Other rumored in-game domains like buckme.app and hookers-galore.com were speculated to be parodies of OnlyFans and other adult websites.One user asked why these websites were registered on May 27, and not earlier. Tez2 replied that they had no idea why these website domains were registered after GTA 6's release. They only decided to share this information since they drew a connection between the &quot;leonidagov&quot; and other websites' registration dates being the same.We will find out whether these websites are part of GTA 6 when the title releases on May 26, 2026.Check out other exclusive content:GTA Online LS Tags locations todayWhy The Paleto Bay Score is one of the most over-the-top missions in the GTA franchise5 improvements that GTA 6 should have for the in-game policeGTA Online Gun Van location today