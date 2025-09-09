  • home icon
  • GTA
  • New GTA 6 leaks showcase potential in-game websites

New GTA 6 leaks showcase potential in-game websites

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 09, 2025 08:01 GMT
GTA 6 potential in-game websites was recently leaked (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 potential in-game websites was recently leaked (Image via Rockstar Games)

A new GTA 6 leak recently showed various in-game websites players might be able to access. It was posted on GTA Forums by reputable insider Tez2., quickly going viral and sparking massive discussions on social media. The leak gives us a sneak peek at what players could do on the in-game internet.

Ad

Here are more details and the names of in-game websites that could be added to GTA 6.

Note: This article is speculative and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Potential GTA 6 in-game websites leaked

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On September 8, 2025, Tez2 posted a list of eight websites that are potentially in GTA 6. They stated that these domains were registered under Take Two's nameservers, specifically from May 27, 2026, and speculated that these pages could be accessible to players in the game.

Tez2 added that when the sites will be opened in a real-life browser, players might be redirected to GTA 6's official page, similar to how GTA 5's websites work.

Here are the eight potential in-game websites Tez2 shared:

Ad
  • what-up.app (Known from previous leaks)
  • rydeme.app
  • buckme.app
  • leonidagov.org
  • brianandbradley.com
  • hookers-galore.com
  • wipeoutcornskin.com
  • myboyhasacreepycorndog.com
Fans speculating what each rumored in-game website could mean (Image via GTA Forums)
Fans speculating what each rumored in-game website could mean (Image via GTA Forums)

Thousands of people started discussing what each website could mean. Some of them, like what-up.app and rydeme.app, were speculated to be parodies of popular apps like WhatsApp and Uber. Other rumored in-game domains like buckme.app and hookers-galore.com were speculated to be parodies of OnlyFans and other adult websites.

Ad

One user asked why these websites were registered on May 27, and not earlier. Tez2 replied that they had no idea why these website domains were registered after GTA 6's release. They only decided to share this information since they drew a connection between the "leonidagov" and other websites' registration dates being the same.

We will find out whether these websites are part of GTA 6 when the title releases on May 26, 2026.

Check out other exclusive content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications