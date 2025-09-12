How to unlock LSPD outfit in GTA Online

The latest GTA Online weekly update has introduced the Neighborhood Watch event, which lets you claim a brand-new LSPD police outfit, among other rewards. While Grand Theft Auto has always been about living out the life of a criminal, most of the games let you roleplay as the police.

Vice City was the first GTA title to introduce a police outfit, but it was GTA 3 that let you take the law into your own hands, as long as you had a police vehicle. Now, Grand Theft Auto Online doesn't just have a large assortment of law enforcement vehicles, but it's also added a few cop outfits. The game even has its own brand of Vigilante missions.

So, here's a detailed guide explaining how to grab the latest police outfit in GTA Online.

How to get Summer LSPD Officer outfit in GTA Online

The Summer LSPD Officer Outfit as it appears in-game (Image via Rockstar Games)

To obtain the Summer LSPD Officer outfit, you simply need to complete three Dispatch Work missions to achieve a special Neighborhood Watch Event Weekly Challenge. You'll also get a $100,000 cash reward.

This enticing reward was added with the Neighborhood Watch Event in the new GTA Online weekly update (September 10 - 17, 2025), along with several other bonuses, which are:

2x Cash and RP on Dispatch Work and Wildlife Photography (which increases to 4x for GTA+ Members).

2x Cash and RP on The Vespucci Job (Remix) and Community Combat Series.

Meanwhile, if you want the Summer Park Ranger outfit in GTA Online, simply buy the Declasse Park Ranger. This is categorized as a law enforcement vehicle in-game, and all such vehicles are on discount right now due to the Neighborhood Watch Event.

If you already own the Park Ranger, you'll get the outfit within 72 hours of logging in (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a list of all such vehicles and their discounted prices:

35% discount:

Bravado Dorado Cruiser – $3,253,250

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor – $3,523,000

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser – $3,191,500

Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser – $3,120,000

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser – $3,068,000

Declasse Park Ranger – $1,937,000

Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor – $3,217,500

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser – $3,048,500

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser – $2,567,500

25% discount:

Canis Terminus Patrol – $3,843,750

Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit – $4,215,000

Vapid Caracara Pursuit – $4,001,250

Willard Outreach Faction – $3,112,500

15% discount:

Western Police Bike – $4,216,000

While the Canis Terminus Patrol is on sale for regular players, GTA+ members can get it for free from the Vinewood Car Club showroom.

The gloves and shades aren't part of the outfit (Image via Rockstar Games)

It should also be noted that simply buying the Western Police Bike in GTA Online will unlock the Summer Highway Patrol police outfit. Now is the best time to grab this vehicle, if you haven't already done so, thanks to this week's discounts.

Even the Salvage Yard is carrying on the police theme, as the top-tier heist this week is The Gangbanger Robbery, which involves dressing up in a N.O.O.S.E. Outfit and breaking into Mission Row Police Station.

GTA Online players will be happy to know that these rewards don't just end with this week. If you log in to the game next week (September 18 - 24, 2025), you'll get another law enforcement outfit completely free – The Winter Park Ranger w/ Tie outfit.

FAQs on how to unlock LSPD outfit in GTA Online

How do I get the Summer LSPD Officer outfit?

Complete three Dispatch Work missions to unlock the LSPD outfit in GTA Online.

How do I get the Summer Park Ranger outfit?

Buy the Declasse Park Ranger to unlock the Summer Park Ranger outfit in GTA Online.

How do I get the Summer Highway Patrol outfit?

Buy the Western Police Bike to unlock the Summer Highway Patrol outfit in GTA Online.

How do I get the Winter Park Ranger w/ Tie outfit?

Log in to GTA Online between September 18 and 24, 2025, to unlock the Winter Park Ranger w/ Tie outfit.

