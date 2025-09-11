It's become a ritual to wait for the weekly discounts with every GTA Online weekly update, and sometimes, the wait is worth it.

Not all items, properties, or vehicles are worth buying, even during a sale. However, this week is definitely one of the good ones, as every purchasable law enforcement vehicle in the game is on discount at the moment.

In light of that, here's a list of all discounted items in the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 11 - 17, 2025), so that you can decide what to buy right now.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

List of all active GTA Online weekly discounts (September 11 - 17, 2025)

All cop vehicles are on sale at the moment (Image via Rockstar Games)

100% discount

Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)

40% discount

Service Carbine (Only in the Gun Van)

35% discount (Police vehicles)

Bravado Dorado Cruiser

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser

Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser

Declasse Park Ranger

Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

30% discount

Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Benefactor SM722

Grotti Turismo Classic

HVY Menacer

Pegassi Zorrusso

25% discount (Police vehicles)

Canis Terminus Patrol

Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit

Vapid Caracara Pursuit

Willard Outreach Faction

15% discount

Western Police Bike

As you can see from the above list, the new GTA Online weekly update brings several tiers of discounts, ranging from free items (100% off) to 15% off.

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: Best things to get

There are different types of police vehicles in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the latest GTA Online weekly update, you'll get all police vehicles on discount, along with some weapons (at the Gun Van), and some other cars as well.

The Western Police Bike, for instance, that usually costs a whopping $4,960,000, will now set you back by $4,216,000. While it's not a significant discount, it's still worth buying for its uniqueness alone, as it's the only purchasable cop bike. It's a cruiser motorbike based on the Harley-Davidson Road King FLHP, and it comes with countless customization options.

On the other hand, there's the Vapid Unmarked Cruiser, which usually costs $3,950,000. You can get this for just $2,567,500 this week. If you like the idea of a cop car but want something nondescript, this is the perfect model. It's basically the same as a regular cruiser, a car based on the Ford Crown Victoria, but without the usual police decals.

Another unique choice is the Vapid Caracara Pursuit, which is basically the police variant of an off-road pickup truck – the Caracara 4x4. It's perfect for long-distance chases, or when you're driving across Blaine County and its many dirt roads.

The car is a lot sturdier than any of the other police vehicles, so performing PIT maneuvers is much easier with it. This one will set you back by $4,001,250 instead of the usual $5,335,000.

About the author Rajarshi Acharya Rajarshi is an esports analyst at Sportskeeda. He holds an M.A. (English) degree from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, particularly open-world titles and role-playing games (RPGs) and is particularly fond of the GTA franchise and has played nearly every title in the series. When he's not playing video games or writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys studying history or practicing martial arts such as kickboxing and Muay Thai. Know More