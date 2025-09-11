iPhone teaser reminds a fan of GTA 6

A Grand Theft Auto fan recently made a hilarious connection between GTA 6 and the iPhone 17 segment in this year's Apple Event. The 2025 Apple Event revealed the new Apple Watch, iPhone 17 series, and AirPods 3. The company decided to shoot the iPhone segment in Miami, Florida, on which the game's world is based.When the American brand's team was seen in Miami, many drew connections between the choice of location and the hype surrounding GTA 6. They discussed the company's choice of location on several social media platforms.One Redditor named u/shambxlic posted a picture of Apple's iPhone Product Manager, Megan Nash, standing in Miami South Beach playground, in front of the Leslie Hotel. They hilariously asked whether Apple teased GTA 6 on the iPhone by choosing Miami as the location to reveal the iPhone 17.Did apple just tease GTA VI on Iphone? byu/shambxlic inGTAReplying to this post, many GTA fans joked sarcastically about how Miami, Florida, was not a real place and that Apple had just built GTA 6's location in real life for a shoot. Redditor u/According_Paint_5853 wrote:&quot;Yes, fun fact: Miami, FL was inspired by GTA VI.&quot;Comment byu/shambxlic from discussion inGTAMeanwhile, u/vektorkane joked that even older iPhones will be able to run Rockstar Games' next title.&quot;Yes. Coming to older generations of the iPhone as well.&quot;Comment byu/shambxlic from discussion inGTAHere are some more reactions to the post:Other fans reacted to the hilarious question about GTA 6's potential release on iPhones (Image via Reddit)Some fans joked about how the in-game world of GTA 6, Leonida, was actually the inspiration for Miami, Florida, and not the other way round.Reasons why GTA 6 will most likely not release on smartphonesGTA 6 will likely be too heavy for smartphones (Image via Rockstar Games)As of now, there is no mention of GTA 6 being released on smartphones. This is because it is rumored to be one of the biggest games of all time in terms of size and graphical fidelity.Even GTA 5, which is a 12-year-old title, is not available as a mobile game for the same reasons. Hence, it may not be possible to run Rockstar's forthcoming title on the current generation of mobile devices.GTA 6 is currently confirmed to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upon its release on May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games has remained silent regarding when the game will be out on PC, but several speculations suggest this could happen in 2027.Check out our other content:Why GTA 5 should launch on phones5 essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PCText chat for GTA Online Enhanced could remain disabled in countries that require age verificationGTA 5 revealed as best-selling PlayStation game of all timeGTA 6 rumored in-game websites no longer registered under Take-Two after leaks