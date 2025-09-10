Text chat for GTA Online Enhanced could remain disabled in countries that require age verification

There is speculation that the text chat feature in the GTA Online Enhanced version may be disabled in certain countries even after it is released. This could be because of a rumored age verification feature coming to the title. This speculation was made by reputable leaker Tez2 in August 2025.Here are more details about the rumored text chat in the GTA Online Enhanced version and how it could still be banned in countries requiring age verification.Note: This article is speculative and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.GTA Online Enhanced text chat could remain disabled in regions that require age verificationOn August 1, 2025, reputed dataminer Tez2 claimed that the GTA Online Enhanced version could receive an age verification feature. They said that players will need to verify their age to access certain in-game features like phone messages and the snapmatic app. With this leak, many speculated that text chat would soon arrive in the Enhanced edition as well.Recently, on August 29, 2025, Tez2 once again wrote on GTA Forums, claiming that Rockstar Games worked on text chat restrictions for the Legacy edition in May and July 2025. They added that after implementing changes to the Legacy edition, a new text chat with stricter filters will be added to the Enhanced edition.The dataminer also touched on the topic of text chat being disabled by default in certain countries. According to them, it will only be available to those who have verified their age and are old enough to use the feature.Furthermore, Tez2 speculated that the age verification feature could arrive with the December DLC, which is rumored to introduce mansions in GTA Online, adding Microsoft could implement the feature on Xbox by 2026.Ever since Rockstar Games released GTA Online Enhanced Edition in early 2025, it has faced heavy criticism for not adding the text chat feature. In-game chat was a key feature in the Legacy edition, allowing one ot interact with random players, especially when participating in jobs and missions together.On that note, if the rumored text chat arrives in the Enhanced edition, its possible restrictions could disappoint some seeking a raw experience.Check out our other content:GTA 6 rumored in-game websites no longer registered under Take-Two after leaksGTA 6 May 2026 release date could be delayed, says popular insiderGTA 6 may have parodies of Uber and WhatsAppNew GTA 6 leaks speculate showcase in-game websitesGTA Online LS Tags locations today