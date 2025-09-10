GTA 6 rumored websites no longer registered under Take-Two after leaks

GTA 6's recently leaked in-game websites are no longer registered under Take-Two Interactive's name servers. The find comes from reputable insider Tez2, who discovered the potential websites. This has not only confused fans but also fueled further speculation that the rumored content may actually appear in the next game.Here are more details about the in-game websites leak and how Take-Two may have covered it up.Note: This article is speculative and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.GTA 6 in-game websites leak timeline and how Take-Two removed its name servers from themThe first leak occurred on September 8, 2025, when Tez2 showcased eight domain names that could potentially be in-game websites in GTA 6. This leak was further solidified since one domain, what-up.app, was already found in previous leaks, while leonidagov.org had the name Leonida in it. The insider stated that these were under Take-Two Interactive's name servers and were registered to it.Here are the eight potential in-game websites Tez2 leaked:what-up.app (known from previous leaks)rydeme.appbuckme.appleonidagov.orgbrianandbradley.comhookers-galore.comwipeoutcornskin.commyboyhasacreepycorndog.comSoon after the leak, numerous GTA fans shared and discussed the rumored websites that may be added to the next game. They talked about what each one could mean or do in the game. There were also discussions about potential parodies of WhatsApp, Uber, Lyft, and OnlyFans.On September 9, 2025, however, Tez2 once again posted on their X account, claiming that Take-Two or Rockstar Games removed their name servers from these websites' domains.Upon further research, it was discovered that these domains were registered under Take-Two. Now, they are all registered to a software company called DNStination Inc.When searching for DNStination Inc. on Google, it links to Markmonitor Inc., an American software company that allows corporations to protect and privatize any domain from public eyes.Hence, one may speculate that Take-Two quickly used Markmonitor's services to hide its registration from the rumored GTA 6 domains after they were leaked. These rumors should be clarified once GTA 6 drops on May 26, 2026.Check out our other content:GTA 6 May 2026 release date could be delayed, says popular insiderGTA 6 may have parodies of Uber and WhatsAppNew GTA 6 leaks speculate showcase in-game websites