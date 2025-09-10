GTA 6 rumored websites no longer registered under Take-Two after leaks

  • home icon
By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 10, 2025 07:26 GMT
Take-Two has removed its registration from rumored GTA 6 in-game websites (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

GTA 6's recently leaked in-game websites are no longer registered under Take-Two Interactive's name servers. The find comes from reputable insider Tez2, who discovered the potential websites. This has not only confused fans but also fueled further speculation that the rumored content may actually appear in the next game.

Here are more details about the in-game websites leak and how Take-Two may have covered it up.

Note: This article is speculative and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

GTA 6 in-game websites leak timeline and how Take-Two removed its name servers from them

The first leak occurred on September 8, 2025, when Tez2 showcased eight domain names that could potentially be in-game websites in GTA 6. This leak was further solidified since one domain, what-up.app, was already found in previous leaks, while leonidagov.org had the name Leonida in it.

The insider stated that these were under Take-Two Interactive's name servers and were registered to it.

Here are the eight potential in-game websites Tez2 leaked:

  • what-up.app (known from previous leaks)
  • rydeme.app
  • buckme.app
  • leonidagov.org
  • brianandbradley.com
  • hookers-galore.com
  • wipeoutcornskin.com
  • myboyhasacreepycorndog.com
Soon after the leak, numerous GTA fans shared and discussed the rumored websites that may be added to the next game. They talked about what each one could mean or do in the game. There were also discussions about potential parodies of WhatsApp, Uber, Lyft, and OnlyFans.

On September 9, 2025, however, Tez2 once again posted on their X account, claiming that Take-Two or Rockstar Games removed their name servers from these websites' domains.

Upon further research, it was discovered that these domains were registered under Take-Two. Now, they are all registered to a software company called DNStination Inc.

When searching for DNStination Inc. on Google, it links to Markmonitor Inc., an American software company that allows corporations to protect and privatize any domain from public eyes.

Hence, one may speculate that Take-Two quickly used Markmonitor's services to hide its registration from the rumored GTA 6 domains after they were leaked.

These rumors should be clarified once GTA 6 drops on May 26, 2026.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

