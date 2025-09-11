Why GTA 5 should launch on phones

It has been 12 years since GTA 5 launched to the public. The game was first released on consoles and then arrived on PC. Apart from Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, it has never been released on any other device, like Nintendo, Android, or iOS. Perhaps now is time for the game to launch on the mobile market.

Ad

Here's why the most popular Grand Theft Auto title should launch on phones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why GTA 5 should launch on smartphones

Massive mobile market

Mobile gaming has a massive market since many mobile games accrue millions of players (Image via Google Play Store)

It's safe to say that mobile gaming has skyrocketed in the last decade. With popular titles like Clash of Clans, PUBG, and Call of Duty, the platform's popularity has been booming.

Ad

Trending

Hence, GTA 5 could also ride the wave by releasing a mobile version of the title to boost sales even more. As of now, it is the second most sold game in history, but if it arrives on smartphones, it could beat Minecraft for the top spot.

Older GTA titles are already available on smartphones

Older GTA titles already exist on smartphones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Google Play Store)

Rockstar Games has already worked on mobile versions of its popular titles in the past, releasing titles like GTA San Andreas, Vice City, Liberty City Stories, and GTA 3. San Andreas and Vice City were also released as Netflix mobile games.

Ad

Hence, the developer is well into the mobile gaming scene and could have the means to port GTA 5 to smartphones, even though it is a heavy game.

High-end smartphones might be able to run the game

High-end smartphones should be able to run the game (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Even today, there is no doubt that GTA 5 is one of the most demanding titles. It requires around 100 GB of space, a decent GPU and CPU, along with at least 8 GB of RAM.

Ad

However, higher-end smartphones might still be able to run the title. Top-of-the-line chips like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple's A17 Pro are as strong as some older consoles that used to run the game back in the day.

Hence, if Rockstar Games manages to compress the game in terms of size and release it on smartphones, many will be able to download and enjoy it.

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More