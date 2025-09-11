Why GTA 5 should launch on phones

It has been 12 years since GTA 5 launched to the public. The game was first released on consoles and then arrived on PC. Apart from Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, it has never been released on any other device, like Nintendo, Android, or iOS. Perhaps now is time for the game to launch on the mobile market.
Here's why the most popular Grand Theft Auto title should launch on phones.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Reasons why GTA 5 should launch on smartphones
Massive mobile market
It's safe to say that mobile gaming has skyrocketed in the last decade. With popular titles like Clash of Clans, PUBG, and Call of Duty, the platform's popularity has been booming.
Hence, GTA 5 could also ride the wave by releasing a mobile version of the title to boost sales even more. As of now, it is the second most sold game in history, but if it arrives on smartphones, it could beat Minecraft for the top spot.
Older GTA titles are already available on smartphones
Rockstar Games has already worked on mobile versions of its popular titles in the past, releasing titles like GTA San Andreas, Vice City, Liberty City Stories, and GTA 3. San Andreas and Vice City were also released as Netflix mobile games.
Hence, the developer is well into the mobile gaming scene and could have the means to port GTA 5 to smartphones, even though it is a heavy game.
High-end smartphones might be able to run the game
Even today, there is no doubt that GTA 5 is one of the most demanding titles. It requires around 100 GB of space, a decent GPU and CPU, along with at least 8 GB of RAM.
However, higher-end smartphones might still be able to run the title. Top-of-the-line chips like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple's A17 Pro are as strong as some older consoles that used to run the game back in the day.
Hence, if Rockstar Games manages to compress the game in terms of size and release it on smartphones, many will be able to download and enjoy it.
Check out our other content:
- 5 essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PC
- Text chat for GTA Online Enhanced could remain disabled in countries that require age verification
- GTA 5 revealed as best-selling PlayStation game of all time