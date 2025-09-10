GTA 5 revealed as best-selling PlayStation game of all time

  • home icon
By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 10, 2025 08:24 GMT
GTA 5 remains the best selling title on PlayStation (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)
GTA 5 was recently revealed as the best-selling PlayStation game of all time, per a report by American market research company Circana. The company's senior director and thought leader Mat Piscatella revealed a list of 20 best-selling PlayStation games since the console's inception, with GTA 5 topping the charts.

Here are more details about GTA 5 taking the crown for the best-selling PlayStation title of all time.

GTA 5 crowned as PlayStation's all-time best-selling title

On September 9, 2025, Mat Piscatella shared a list on his BlueSky account about all-time best-selling video games on PlayStation. This data was recorded between 1995, when the first PlayStation was released in the United States, and July 2025. Circana revealed this list to the public on the aformentioned date, which also marks PlayStation's 30th birthday in the United States. The data included both physical and digital copies.

The chart had two columns: one ranking games based on units sold and the other based on dollars earned. Grand Theft Auto 5 topped both columns; it sold the most copies on PlayStation and made the most amount of money out of it.

This is not too surprising since it is the second-most sold game in history, only behind Minecraft, with a total of 215,000,000 copies sold as of May 2025. Furthermore, the game has estimated earnings of over $10,000,000,000.

Rockstar Games' other games were also part of the list. Red Dead Redemption 2 was third on both rows, while GTA San Andreas was fourth in units sold. Even GTA Vice City was ranked ninth rank in terms of units sold and 20th in terms of dollars made.

The list proves how Rockstar Games' titles have dominated the PlayStation market for years. Ever since PlayStation started making consoles and Rockstar Games decided to port their titles to consoles, the developer immediately became a major player in the space, and continues to do so.

With the release of GTA 6 on May 26, 2026, another Rockstar Games title could be added to this best-selling PlayStation game list.

