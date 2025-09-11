5 essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PC

GTA 5 enhanced edition PC has quickly become a fan favorite since Rockstar Games introduced this massive overhaul earlier in 2025. Featuring significant visual and gameplay improvements, it comes as no surprise that players are looking for essential mods to enhance the experience.

Here are five essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PC.

Enterable Interiors and other essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PC

1) Enterable Interiors

The ability to enter and explore buildings makes this one of the best mods to make GTA 5 feel more immersive (Image via GTA Wood/Rockstar Games)

Enterable Interiors by Jaydenwasd is an expansive mod that adds new interactive interiors to buildings across the map, allowing players to enter these structures instead of being shut out by immobile doors. It adds many interior apartments based on the localities on the map, creating a diverse range of structures.

Players can press E near the door to enter and exit structures, making the gameplay more realistic and immersive. Lower-class apartments can be found in South Los Santos and Davis, while East and North LS have better quality apartment interiors. The overhaul to the accessibility of these structures easily makes this one of the most essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PC.

2) Ultimate Ballistic and Gunplay

(Image via voncarl93/Rockstar Games)

The Ultimate Ballistic and Gunplay mod by voncarl93 is one of the most popular mods in the community, introducing an array of features that add a whole new level of immersion and realism to gunplay. It adds realistic muzzle smoke, recoil, and damage that is proportionate to the caliber of the bullet fired.

Additionally, it removes features such as tracer bullets and introduces an overhaul to ensure a realistic shot force on pedestrians, resulting in immersive ragdoll physics. The variation in the damage and feel of the weapons, paired with the improvements in bullet mechanics, makes it one of the most essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PC.

3) Immersify

The improved interactions and NPC behavior make Immersify one of the essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PC that you need to have (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Immersify mod by KassiteR is a powerful add-on that enhances the interaction between the player and NPCs, introducing a new mechanic to enhance the reaction and movements of pedestrians. The mod adds an array of enemy personality types, ranging from cowards to aggressive. This results in a dynamic world that reflects the consequences of the players' actions.

The mod implements features that allow players to disarm or eliminate enemies, resulting in the arrival of reinforcements with realistic timelines. However, the most immersive aspect is the addition of many random encounters, such as gang wars, vehicle shootouts, muggings, and more. These unique gameplay aspects rank Immersify as one of the most essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PC.

4) Los Santos Red

(Image via GitHub/thatoneguy650)

The Los Santos Red by thatoneguy650 is a powerful mod that completely flips the script (quite literally) and adds a new script-based dispatching system, enhancing police/gang/civilian AI. It expands the current freeroam abilities, introducing a host of actions such as new stores and locations to visit and explore.

Additionally, it adds new crimes that NPCs and cops can report/arrest the player for, adding a new layer of immersion to the gameplay. Apart from these, it also allows a high level of customisation, offering players the ability to fine-tune the experience as they wish. The overhaul to the gameplay makes it a rather essential mod for GTA 5 enhanced edition PC.

5) Chaos Mod V

The host of unpredictable events makes Chaos one of the most powerful mods to make GTA 5 feel more immersive (Image via /Rockstar Games)

Chaos Mod V by the ChaosMod Team is a unique pack that triggers random effects and occurrences every 30 seconds in the game, resulting in an unpredictable and chaotic gameplay. As one of the most downloaded mods in the community, it enhances the vanilla gameplay by adding events that pose a host of challenges

The mod adds random effects such as vehicles exploding, weapons firing, or even pedestrians dancing around the player. It features over 350 such chance events, adding a new dimension of realism and a peculiar element of surprise. The chance factor and unique events make this one of the best mods to make GTA 5 enhanced edition PC feel more engaging.

