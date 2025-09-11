Rockstar just released a new GTA Online weekly update, as usual, and there are some unique discounts and rewards. While the last two weeks were centered around zombies (with the introduction of Cayo Perico Survival), this week seems to be all about law enforcement.

You can grab all police vehicles at a discount right now, and you'll even get the chance to unlock a police outfit. Meanwhile, the $1 million reward (2x for GTA+ subscribers) is still up for grabs, but it's the last week to claim it.

So, take a look at everything new for the next seven days with the latest GTA Online weekly update (active until September 17, 2025).

Everything about the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 11 - 17, 2025)

Play Dispatch Work to roleplay as an LSPD Officer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a list of all activities and game modes that will get you bonus cash and RP this week:

2x Cash and RP

Dispatch Work (4x for GTA+ Members)

Wildlife Photography (4x for GTA+ Members)

The Vespucci Job (Remix)

Community Combat Series

Bonuses

Complete three Dispatch Work missions to receive the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit and $100,000 (Weekly Challenge).

Buy the Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced) to receive the Summer Park Ranger Outfit. If you already own the vehicle, you'll get the outfit within 72 hours of logging in.

FIB Priority File – The Brute Force File

The Cayo Perico Survival game mode, that lets you kill zombies on the island of Cayo Perico, isn't playable anymore. So, you can no longer grab the Buccaneer Outfit right now. However, both Dispatch Work and Wildlife Photography will get you up to 4x cash and RP this week (if you're a GTA+ member).

In the meantime, the $1 million reward that you can get for simply logging into the game as part of the GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway is still claimable. You have until next week (September 17, 2025) to grab this reward, and like with the 2x bonuses this week, plus members get double the amount.

Read more: List of all GTA Online Dispatch Work (Missions)

GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (September 11 - 17, 2025)

Will you be a good cop or a bad cop? (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are all the discounted items you can get with the latest GTA Online weekly update:

100% discount

Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)

40% discount

Service Carbine (Only in the Gun Van)

35% discount (Police vehicles)

Bravado Dorado Cruiser

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser

Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser

Declasse Park Ranger

Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

30% discount

Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Benefactor SM722

Grotti Turismo Classic

HVY Menacer

Pegassi Zorrusso

25% discount (Police vehicles)

Canis Terminus Patrol

Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit

Vapid Caracara Pursuit

Willard Outreach Faction

15% discount

Western Police Bike

All law enforcement vehicles are on sale right now, so if you were planning to grab all of them, now is a great time to complete your collection.

Also check: All purchasable cop cars in GTA Online

GTA Online weekly update: Additional details

There are plenty of regular vehicles to look out for as well (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

Enus Deity with LS Pounders plate (The Gangbanger Robbery) – Can be claimed

Karin Hotring Everon (The Duggan Robbery)

Vapid Hustler (The McTony Robbery)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog

Coil Brawler

Enus Stafford

Grotti GT500

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer

Vapid Blade

Luxury Autos Showroom catalog

Annis Euros X32

Karin Asterope GZ

LS Car Meet Test Track

Ocelot Lynx

Pegassi Vacca

Western Daemon (Custom)

Pfister Astron Custom (Premium Test Ride)

The Annis Helion is the current Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort with the latest GTA Online weekly update.

On the other hand, the Overflod Entity MT is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. You can win it if you place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series races.

Check out more related content:

