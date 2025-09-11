Rockstar just released a new GTA Online weekly update, as usual, and there are some unique discounts and rewards. While the last two weeks were centered around zombies (with the introduction of Cayo Perico Survival), this week seems to be all about law enforcement.
You can grab all police vehicles at a discount right now, and you'll even get the chance to unlock a police outfit. Meanwhile, the $1 million reward (2x for GTA+ subscribers) is still up for grabs, but it's the last week to claim it.
So, take a look at everything new for the next seven days with the latest GTA Online weekly update (active until September 17, 2025).
Everything about the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 11 - 17, 2025)
Here's a list of all activities and game modes that will get you bonus cash and RP this week:
2x Cash and RP
- Dispatch Work (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Wildlife Photography (4x for GTA+ Members)
- The Vespucci Job (Remix)
- Community Combat Series
Bonuses
- Complete three Dispatch Work missions to receive the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit and $100,000 (Weekly Challenge).
- Buy the Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced) to receive the Summer Park Ranger Outfit. If you already own the vehicle, you'll get the outfit within 72 hours of logging in.
- FIB Priority File – The Brute Force File
The Cayo Perico Survival game mode, that lets you kill zombies on the island of Cayo Perico, isn't playable anymore. So, you can no longer grab the Buccaneer Outfit right now. However, both Dispatch Work and Wildlife Photography will get you up to 4x cash and RP this week (if you're a GTA+ member).
In the meantime, the $1 million reward that you can get for simply logging into the game as part of the GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway is still claimable. You have until next week (September 17, 2025) to grab this reward, and like with the 2x bonuses this week, plus members get double the amount.
Read more: List of all GTA Online Dispatch Work (Missions)
GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (September 11 - 17, 2025)
Here are all the discounted items you can get with the latest GTA Online weekly update:
100% discount
- Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)
40% discount
- Service Carbine (Only in the Gun Van)
35% discount (Police vehicles)
- Bravado Dorado Cruiser
- Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor
- Bravado Greenwood Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser
- Declasse Park Ranger
- Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
- Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser
- Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
30% discount
- Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Benefactor SM722
- Grotti Turismo Classic
- HVY Menacer
- Pegassi Zorrusso
25% discount (Police vehicles)
- Canis Terminus Patrol
- Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit
- Vapid Caracara Pursuit
- Willard Outreach Faction
15% discount
- Western Police Bike
All law enforcement vehicles are on sale right now, so if you were planning to grab all of them, now is a great time to complete your collection.
Also check: All purchasable cop cars in GTA Online
GTA Online weekly update: Additional details
Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- Enus Deity with LS Pounders plate (The Gangbanger Robbery) – Can be claimed
- Karin Hotring Everon (The Duggan Robbery)
- Vapid Hustler (The McTony Robbery)
Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog
- Coil Brawler
- Enus Stafford
- Grotti GT500
- Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer
- Vapid Blade
Luxury Autos Showroom catalog
- Annis Euros X32
- Karin Asterope GZ
LS Car Meet Test Track
- Ocelot Lynx
- Pegassi Vacca
- Western Daemon (Custom)
- Pfister Astron Custom (Premium Test Ride)
The Annis Helion is the current Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort with the latest GTA Online weekly update.
On the other hand, the Overflod Entity MT is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. You can win it if you place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series races.
Check out more related content:
- 5 fun ways to use the GTA Online N.O.O.S.E oufit
- GTA 5 revealed as best-selling PlayStation game of all time
- GTA 6 may have parodies of Uber and WhatsApp
- GTA 6 rumored in-game websites no longer registered under Take-Two after leaks
- iPhone teaser reminds a fan of GTA 6