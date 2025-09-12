GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile now included with GTA+

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile was recently added for GTA+ members to download and enjoy. On Thursday, Rockstar Games made the announcement of the new GTA+ monthly content, which offers a number of benefits to users. The most recent title that GTA+ members can now play is Vice City Definitive Edition.

Ad

Here are more details about the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile being a part of the GTA+ subscription, as well as other benefits.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile becomes GTA+'s newest addition

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile marked as new on the GTA+ page (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile version came to GTA+ on September 11, 2025, along with the subscription's monthly update. Previously, the premium subscription only included the GTA 3 Definitive Edition mobile version. Now, Vice City is the second mobile title.

Ad

Trending

The game also received various smaller updates after being added to GTA+. The first major change is that it is now free to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, after downloading and launching it, players will either be asked to pay $19.99 (prices may vary depending on region) or log into the Rockstar account on which they have a GTA+ membership. Despite all this, everyone can get a free 30-minute trial of the game.

Ad

Also Read: GTA Online weekly update (September 11 - 17, 2025)

GTA+ price in India (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile, GTA+ offers a range of Rockstar Games' titles to play for free. These include the full GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on consoles, plus mobile versions of GTA III, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Chinatown Wars, and Bully. Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire, and Bully are also available for PlayStation or Xbox Series X|S.

Ad

The subscription also comes with $500,000 in-game cash every month, extra RP and cash bonuses every week, access to Vinewood Club garage and cars, extra discounts on guns and cars, and much more.

As of now, GTA+ membership costs $7.99 in the United States, £6.99 in the United Kingdom, €7.99 in Europe, AUD 11.95 in Australia, and ₹624 in India. Players can purchase the subscription service by heading to Rockstar Games' official website.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More