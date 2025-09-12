GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile now included with GTA+

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile was recently added for GTA+ members to download and enjoy. On Thursday, Rockstar Games made the announcement of the new GTA+ monthly content, which offers a number of benefits to users. The most recent title that GTA+ members can now play is Vice City Definitive Edition.
Here are more details about the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile being a part of the GTA+ subscription, as well as other benefits.
GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile becomes GTA+'s newest addition
GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile version came to GTA+ on September 11, 2025, along with the subscription's monthly update. Previously, the premium subscription only included the GTA 3 Definitive Edition mobile version. Now, Vice City is the second mobile title.
The game also received various smaller updates after being added to GTA+. The first major change is that it is now free to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, after downloading and launching it, players will either be asked to pay $19.99 (prices may vary depending on region) or log into the Rockstar account on which they have a GTA+ membership. Despite all this, everyone can get a free 30-minute trial of the game.
Apart from the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition mobile, GTA+ offers a range of Rockstar Games' titles to play for free. These include the full GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on consoles, plus mobile versions of GTA III, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Chinatown Wars, and Bully. Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire, and Bully are also available for PlayStation or Xbox Series X|S.
The subscription also comes with $500,000 in-game cash every month, extra RP and cash bonuses every week, access to Vinewood Club garage and cars, extra discounts on guns and cars, and much more.
As of now, GTA+ membership costs $7.99 in the United States, £6.99 in the United Kingdom, €7.99 in Europe, AUD 11.95 in Australia, and ₹624 in India. Players can purchase the subscription service by heading to Rockstar Games' official website.
