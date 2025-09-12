How to get the exclusive LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online

This week in GTA Online, the rare LS Pounders license plate is up for grabs through the Salvage Yard Robberies. Rockstar Games switches up the Salvage Yard Robbery tasks every week, giving you three different alternatives in addition to the vehicles you must steal. These missions are part of the current event week (September 11–17), which offers a great deal on a car and a unique license plate.

Here are the steps to get the rare LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online this week.

Steps to get LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online this week (September 11 - 17)

1) Buy a Salvage Yard and start the Gangbanger Robbery

First, you need to purchase the Salvage Yard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

First, you need to buy a Salvage Yard. This can be done by going into the Maze Bank Forclosures and selecting it on the map. You can buy any one depending on your preferred area.

Once purchased, head to the Salvage Yard to start a cutscene with Jamal Amir, who will introduce the area and the planning wall. Rockstar Games cycles through three kinds of robberies every week, and they appear on the planning wall.

This week, you will see a Gangbanger Robbery that will earn you an Enus Deity with a special LS Pounders plate. To get the plate, you need to start the Gangbanger Robbery.

2) Finish all the setup missions and steal the car

You need to set up the robbery, complete the planning work missions, and then finally steal the car (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Once you start the robbery, you need to scope out the place from where you will steal the Enus Deity. Then, several planning work missions will pop up on your yard's planning wall, out of which only two are necessary to complete. You will also need to do a few robbery tasks before the actual steal mission.

3) Steal the car and keep it for yourself

Steal the car from the robbery and claim it to keep the rare license plate (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Once you steal the car, you can make it your own for $20,000. If you run a Document Forgery office, the cost of owning it gets reduced to only $10,000.

After this, you will get the special vehicle with one of the rarest license plates in GTA Online.

What is LS Pounders, and why is the number plate so exclusive?

LS Pounder license plate (Image via GTA Forums/Cancel Account)

LS (Los Santos) Pounders is a football team in the Grand Theft Auto universe. The colors of the squad are yellow, white, and black, which are also depicted on the number plate.

This number plate was in the game files, but it was not usable for years. Rockstar Games put it up for grabs for the first time in late 2024. After its first appearance in 2024, the rare item reappears in this week's Salvage Yard Robberies.

