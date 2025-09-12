New GTA Online background update fixes massive money glitch: Report

Rockstar Games has reportedly rolled out a new GTA Online background update, addressing a major Doomsday Heist money glitch related to the Dispatch VI contact mission. This relatively new exploit allowed players to earn millions of dollars by performing a simple trick.According to a well-known insider who goes by Tez2, this glitch has now been patched via a background update.GTA Online Dispatch VI money glitch and its reported fixThe GTA Online Facility x Dispatch VI glitch required two players, one of whom needed to have the Doomsday Heist finale unlocked. The player with access to the facility would invite their friend inside, register as a CEO, and start the heist from the planning room.Immediately afterward, the CEO player would have to repeatedly open the pause menu before the finale began. If this was unsuccessful and both players ended up in the finale lobby, they could just exit and try again. Once in the pause menu, the CEO player would head to the Online tab, select Jobs, open Rockstar-created missions, and launch Dispatch VI. After entering the mission lobby, they could invite another player and start the mission as usual.Then, the CEO player would play the mission, while the other friend's screen wouldn't show it. After the CEO player completes the mission, their screen would display “Setup Passed.” Interestingly, the same message would appear on the second player’s screen, but the game would reward them with the full payout for completing the heist, which could be over $3,000,000 if the Act 3 finale was used.Once Rockstar Games discovered the exploit, it reportedly issued a background update to eliminate it. This silent patch was first identified by Tez2, who shared the information on their X account. Several players and prominent GTA YouTubers have since stated that the glitch no longer works, further validating the fix.While Rockstar Games has fixed this money glitch, there are still many issues and bugs in the Doomsday Heist. One of the most popular ones continues to affect players during the mission called The Bogdan Problem.Check out our other content:GTA Online weekly discounts (September 11 - 17, 2025)GTA Online weekly update (September 11 - 17, 2025)GTA 6 fans flood the comments section of the rumored Lucia actressiPhone teaser reminds a fan of GTA 6