New GTA Online background update fixes massive money glitch: Report

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 12, 2025 05:41 GMT
GTA Online Dispatch VI and Facility glitch was recently fixed (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)
The GTA Online Dispatch VI and Facility glitch has reportedly been fixed (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games has reportedly rolled out a new GTA Online background update, addressing a major Doomsday Heist money glitch related to the Dispatch VI contact mission. This relatively new exploit allowed players to earn millions of dollars by performing a simple trick.

According to a well-known insider who goes by Tez2, this glitch has now been patched via a background update.

GTA Online Dispatch VI money glitch and its reported fix

youtube-cover
The GTA Online Facility x Dispatch VI glitch required two players, one of whom needed to have the Doomsday Heist finale unlocked. The player with access to the facility would invite their friend inside, register as a CEO, and start the heist from the planning room.

Immediately afterward, the CEO player would have to repeatedly open the pause menu before the finale began. If this was unsuccessful and both players ended up in the finale lobby, they could just exit and try again.

Once in the pause menu, the CEO player would head to the Online tab, select Jobs, open Rockstar-created missions, and launch Dispatch VI. After entering the mission lobby, they could invite another player and start the mission as usual.

Then, the CEO player would play the mission, while the other friend's screen wouldn't show it. After the CEO player completes the mission, their screen would display “Setup Passed.” Interestingly, the same message would appear on the second player’s screen, but the game would reward them with the full payout for completing the heist, which could be over $3,000,000 if the Act 3 finale was used.

Once Rockstar Games discovered the exploit, it reportedly issued a background update to eliminate it. This silent patch was first identified by Tez2, who shared the information on their X account. Several players and prominent GTA YouTubers have since stated that the glitch no longer works, further validating the fix.

While Rockstar Games has fixed this money glitch, there are still many issues and bugs in the Doomsday Heist. One of the most popular ones continues to affect players during the mission called The Bogdan Problem.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
