GTA 6 fans flood the comments section of the rumored Lucia actress

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 11, 2025 09:50 GMT
Actress who is rumored to be Lucia in GTA 6 got her Instagram bombarded by GTA fans (Image via Rockstar Games)
Actress rumored to play Lucia in GTA 6 returns to Instagram, only to be hounded by GTA fans again (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manni L Perez, the actress rumored to play Lucia Caminos in GTA 6, recently got her Instagram bombarded by GTA fans. She returned to the social media platform after a small hiatus from mid-July to mid-September. After returning, she posted several stories and a post that drew a lot of attention.

Her first post after returning was about her newest pet dog. She simply captioned the post as:

"Say hello to the newest member of the family!"
Right after she reactivated her Instagram and posted her pet's picture, thousands of GTA fans flooded her post's comment section. Although the post was about her dog, they talked about the game and even addressed her as Lucia.

One fan named iblamealbir wrote the popular first dialogue from GTA 6's first trailer:

"Lucia do you know why you're here."

Another fan named alxc360 wrote that she could soon disable comments on her posts:

"Here before she disables the comments"

One fan named phen0menalmma wrote an angry comment toward GTA fans bombarding Manni L Perez's comment section again, which previously caused her to delete her Instagram account. They added that even though GTA 6 is the most anticipated game, fans should calm down.

Multiple types of replies came Manni L Perez's way on her first post in months (Image via Instagram)
Multiple types of replies came Manni L Perez's way on her first post in months (Image via Instagram)

Apart from these reactions, many people wished Manni L Perez a happy birthday, which was on September 9, 2025. In these wishes, however, they wrote her name as Lucia instead of Manni, even though it is not confirmed that she acted as Lucia Caminos in the next GTA game.

Many people wished Manni L Perez a happy birthday on her recent post as well (Image via Instagram)
Many people wished Manni L Perez a happy birthday on her recent post as well (Image via Instagram)

Although Manni L Perez has reactivated her Instagram account, no one knows whether she will remain on the platform or deactivate the account again due to the unhinged comments.

Potential reason for the rumored GTA 6 actress Manni L Perez's disappearance from Instagram

Lucia Caminos and Manni L Perez (Image via Rockstar Games // X/mannilperez)
Lucia Caminos and Manni L Perez (Image via Rockstar Games // X/mannilperez)

When Rockstar Games released GTA 6's first trailer in December 2023, many fans quickly scoured the internet to find which actors portrayed the two protagonists. Soon enough, many speculated that Manni L Perez could have played as Lucia in the upcoming game.

After the actress was discovered by GTA fans, they relentlessly commented on her social media accounts. Her Instagram account's follower count skyrocketed. She usually posted content about her workouts and general lifestyle, but GTA fans constantly discussed the game and asked her about the character in the comments.

In mid-July, she deleted her Instagram account, which led to speculations that the constant comments about GTA 6 could have forced her to move away from social media. The actual reason for her disappearance from Instagram remains unknown.

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

