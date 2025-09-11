GTA 6 fans flood the comments section of the rumored Lucia actress

Manni L Perez, the actress rumored to play Lucia Caminos in GTA 6, recently got her Instagram bombarded by GTA fans. She returned to the social media platform after a small hiatus from mid-July to mid-September. After returning, she posted several stories and a post that drew a lot of attention.Her first post after returning was about her newest pet dog. She simply captioned the post as:&quot;Say hello to the newest member of the family!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRight after she reactivated her Instagram and posted her pet's picture, thousands of GTA fans flooded her post's comment section. Although the post was about her dog, they talked about the game and even addressed her as Lucia.One fan named iblamealbir wrote the popular first dialogue from GTA 6's first trailer:&quot;Lucia do you know why you're here.&quot;Another fan named alxc360 wrote that she could soon disable comments on her posts:&quot;Here before she disables the comments&quot;One fan named phen0menalmma wrote an angry comment toward GTA fans bombarding Manni L Perez's comment section again, which previously caused her to delete her Instagram account. They added that even though GTA 6 is the most anticipated game, fans should calm down.Multiple types of replies came Manni L Perez's way on her first post in months (Image via Instagram)Apart from these reactions, many people wished Manni L Perez a happy birthday, which was on September 9, 2025. In these wishes, however, they wrote her name as Lucia instead of Manni, even though it is not confirmed that she acted as Lucia Caminos in the next GTA game.Many people wished Manni L Perez a happy birthday on her recent post as well (Image via Instagram)Although Manni L Perez has reactivated her Instagram account, no one knows whether she will remain on the platform or deactivate the account again due to the unhinged comments.Potential reason for the rumored GTA 6 actress Manni L Perez's disappearance from InstagramLucia Caminos and Manni L Perez (Image via Rockstar Games // X/mannilperez)When Rockstar Games released GTA 6's first trailer in December 2023, many fans quickly scoured the internet to find which actors portrayed the two protagonists. Soon enough, many speculated that Manni L Perez could have played as Lucia in the upcoming game.After the actress was discovered by GTA fans, they relentlessly commented on her social media accounts. Her Instagram account's follower count skyrocketed. She usually posted content about her workouts and general lifestyle, but GTA fans constantly discussed the game and asked her about the character in the comments.In mid-July, she deleted her Instagram account, which led to speculations that the constant comments about GTA 6 could have forced her to move away from social media. The actual reason for her disappearance from Instagram remains unknown.Check out our other content:5 essential mods for GTA 5 enhanced edition PCText chat for GTA Online Enhanced could remain disabled in countries that require age verificationGTA 5 revealed as best-selling PlayStation game of all time