5 things we learned from GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update trailer

Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. It's only 30 seconds long, yet plenty of details are tucked away. This article will cover five interesting aspects featured in Rockstar Games' official preview. Note that there are bound to be even more things of note than just what's covered here.

For example, the cover photo of this article shows off the new Tactical SMG in action. The rest of the entries below will be different and primarily focus on vehicle-related topics that gamers will be interested in seeing once GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update goes live.

Brand new logo, vehicles, and more things of note shown in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update trailer

1) VTOL for the F-35

An example of the new jet's feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

The real-life F-35 has VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing), so it's no surprise that the GTA Online variant will have it, too. This feature is quite convenient for giving an aircraft some extra mobility. A player won't need a long runway to fly off with this new jet like they would with several other planes.

Interestingly, only a few vehicles have VTOL prior to the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Avenger

Tula

Hydra

The trailer confirms that the new F-35-inspired plane will have VTOL around the 20-second mark.

2) The new F-35 will have homing missiles and a front cannon

The weapons' names are visible in the cockpit (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new San Andreas Mercenaries update trailer has a scene around the 22-second mark where players can look at the new plane's cockpit. On the top left of the controls are three names:

Front Cannons

Missiles

Missiles (Homing)

The trailer also makes the jet look quite deadly, but it's far too soon to tell how accurate or powerful the vehicle's weaponry will be at first glance. At the very least, the new F-35 will have those weapons at an infinite capacity. No bombs are visible on the cockpit's controls.

3) Thruster inside the Avenger

The Thruster is on the right side of this screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

One easy-to-miss detail of the new San Andreas Mercenaries trailer happens around the seven-second mark. Some characters are shown inside what appears to be an Avenger. On the right side is the Thruster, an old vehicle that used only to be stored in a Facility.

Rockstar Games has stated that the Avenger would get some new upgrades in this GTA Online update. Perhaps storing something like a Thruster in it is just one of several modifications that will be available on June 13, 2023. The Thruster is an underrated vehicle, so it would be interesting to see it given more love by Rockstar Games.

4) New vehicles

Some of the new vehicles GTA Online players can expect to get from the new update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players interested in seeing this part of the trailer can find it at the two-second mark. Some fans speculate the top left helicopter to be a weaponized Conada, but Rockstar Games hasn't revealed the names of any new vehicles just yet. That's why the aforementioned F-35 plane is merely called the jet it's based on in real life.

Besides that, four new vehicles are shown in this GTA Online screenshot. The Conada lookalike is one of them, yet there is also a new plane above the Hangar. That aircraft was also seen in one of the first officially revealed screenshots for the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The other two cars in the front were also revealed in that preview.

5) New logo

The new logo in question (Image via Rockstar Games)

A screenshot of the new logo is at the 24-second mark of the San Andreas Mercenaries trailer. Interestingly, the "Online" portion of the GTA Online text has some lines cutting through it to give it a more robotic look. Usually, "Online" merely changes its gradient to celebrate a new update.

Astute gamers will recognize the updated font as the same one used in GTA Online Gunrunning, released in 2017.

