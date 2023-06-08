List of all GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries vehicles teased so far

Although Rockstar Games has revealed several new vehicles planned for GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update, none of their official names have been confirmed yet. This means that the upcoming cars, planes, etc., will be referenced by their images whenever possible. Furthermore, only a few of these new rides have a known manufacturer at the moment. However, none of their prices or full specs have been unveiled yet.

As such, it's unknown what their release dates will be. San Andreas Mercenaries will become available to GTA Online players on June 13, 2023, meaning that some new vehicles should be available by then. The rest of these rides could be dripfed in later weeks.

All new vehicles revealed for GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update so far

Four of the new vehicles teased so far (Image via Rockstar Games)

All the known vehicles for GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries have been teased through Rockstar Games' two Newswire articles on this upcoming update. The image shown above shows off four such rides. Here's a complete list of what's currently planned to be released in the upcoming DLC:

2-door Bravado muscle car based on the Dodge Charger

2-door off-road car based on the 1999 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution

Fighter jet that resembles the F-35

Plane that looks like GTA San Andreas' Beagle

Possibly a weaponized Conada

Possibly a Hotring Gauntlet Hellfire

Some off-road Buggy

Currently, Rockstar Games is expected to release more than seven new vehicles for the entirety of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The ones that have been featured above are merely what has been teased for GTA Online up to this point.

The remaining three unknown rides (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although players can see the new vehicles and planes in action within the new trailer, the footage that's available is far too limited for evaluating how meta the upcoming content will be. At the very least, players know that the F-35 jet is going to have Homing Missiles and front cannons, based on what was shown in the cockpit.

As such, this is all the information on the new vehicles that are scheduled to be released sometime in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The remainder of this article will focus on the Avenger and Thruster also getting some minor attention in the upcoming DLC.

Old vehicles are getting updates too

The Mammoth Avenger is getting plenty of upgrades in this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Next up, GTA Online players can look forward to old content getting some love in the upcoming update. San Andreas Mercenaries has been confirmed to bring several buffs to the Mammoth Avenger, such as:

A new Operations Terminal

New weapons

Players can customize the Mammoth Avenger from their Hangar

Facilities and Hangars aren't required to store the Mammoth Avenger

Furthermore, the update's official trailer shows how a Thruster was stored in this plane, something that couldn't have been done before. It's currently unknown if that feature was merely tied to a mission or if it's something that players can actually do in Freemode.

Although Grand Theft Auto 6 might not be on the horizon any time soon, fans can at least look forward to GTA Online's new update in the meantime.

Poll : Do you plan on getting most of the new vehicles once they come out? Yes No 0 votes