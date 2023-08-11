GTA Online Weaponized Conada is finally out - Performance, price, and more

Rockstar Games finally released the Buckingham Weaponized Conada in GTA Online on August 10, 2023. Teased in June as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, it is the 24th helicopter in the multiplayer game succeeding its base variant, Buckingham Conada, which was released back in July 2022. Despite being a new vehicle, the community has found several details related to it. However, more information is still awaited.

Players can now get their hands on the weaponized helicopter and terrorize their enemies with its performance. This article briefly explains where GTA Online players can buy the Buckingham Weaponized Conada, its price, and other important details.

Note: Some of the stats are subject to change with new findings.

Important things to know about the new Buckingham Weaponized Conada in GTA Online

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada is a light attack helicopter based on the real-life MD Helicopters 969 Twin Attack. Rockstar Games released it as an upgrade to the Buckingham Conada with the latest GTA Online weekly update. Apart from the weapons and a few minor tweaks, both the helicopters are identical.

What is the price of the Weaponized Conada?

Rockstar Games has put a premium price tag on the new Buckingham Weaponized Conada that can make new players run for their money. After the Assault on Cayo Perico event week, Warstock Cache & Carry is charging a starting price of $3,385,000 for the new helicopter with no discounted rate.

Where can you store the new Conada helicopter?

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada is a personal aircraft in the game. Players who want to purchase it must first own a Hangar in GTA Online. The helicopter will be stored inside it and can be requested through the Interaction Menu.

Performance of the Buckingham Weaponized Conada

While the GTA Online Weaponized Conada’s detailed performance reports are yet to be shared by the community, many players have stated that its functioning is very much similar to that of the base model Conada. It has a relatively good top speed and handling. Since it lacks a tail rotor, players can easily maneuver the aircraft in tight spaces.

It is powered by twin turboshaft engines and has dual intakes and exhausts. According to the game files, the Weaponized Conada can fly at a top speed of 98.92 mph or 159.20 km/h. However, its actual top-speed details after full customization is still awaited.

Weapons in the Weaponized Conada

Rockstar Games offers two weapons with the new helicopter. GTA Online players can use two .50 caliber Miniguns to shoot down pesky enemies, or they can operate the two missile launchers with and without homing rockets.

Unfortunately, the gaming studio did not provide any defensive features to the Weaponized Conada. The helicopter can be destroyed by a single Sticky Bomb or missile rockets.

