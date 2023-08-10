GTA Online's new update adds Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode with double bonuses

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's new weekly update has added a novel Adversary Mode to the game called Assault on Cayo Perico. This Adversary Mode takes place on the Cayo Perico island and can be played between four and 30 players. The participants are grouped into two teams, wherein the Attackers attempt to raid the island, and the Defenders try to hold them back until the time runs out.

Rockstar Games has also attached double bonuses to Assault on Cayo Perico for this week, so players have a great opportunity to have fun and make money in GTA Online.

New Adversary Mode, Assault on Cayo Perico, added to GTA Online with latest weekly update

NEW CONTENT

- Buckingham Weaponized Conada

- Assault on Cayo Perico: A new Adversary Mode that pits teams of Attackers and Defenders against each other



BONUS

- Unlock the "Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee"… pic.twitter.com/bekeqzi8x3 A new GTA Online event is starting on August 10 (available through August 16).NEW CONTENT- Buckingham Weaponized Conada- Assault on Cayo Perico: A new Adversary Mode that pits teams of Attackers and Defenders against each otherBONUS- Unlock the "Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee"… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode was confirmed by Rockstar Games shortly after the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, it is only now that it has been introduced to the game via the latest GTA Online weekly update.

As mentioned, up to 30 players can participate in this Adversary Mode with a minimum of four players. They are equally divided into two teams, Attackers and Defenders, which have their separate objectives.

The Attackers must infiltrate the Cayo Perico island and try to hack radars marked A and B on the map. Concurrently, the Defenders will try to disrupt their operations and keep their opponents at bay until the timer runs out.

Attackers have to hack radars A and B (Image via YouTube/BeatsDown)

Each time a player gets neutralized, they will respawn after a few seconds. They can also make use of any vehicle present inside the mission zone to their advantage.

Assault on Cayo Perico can get pretty intense, given the number of participants on each side. Hence, players are advised to stock up on snacks to replenish their health before heading into the match.

Assault on Cayo Perico can be started from the Pause Menu (Image via YouTube/BeatsDown)

Those interested in playing this game mode can start it by accessing GTA Online's Pause Menu, going to Online, selecting Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, and finally, Adversary Mode.

From there, they can search and select Assault on Cayo Perico to start this job in the title. As mentioned earlier, Rockstar Games is offering double money and RP for playing this Adversary Mode through August 16, 2023.

