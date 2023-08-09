5 reasons why Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online is worth buying

While Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update removed many vehicles from the game, it did add a few new ones as well. One of those new additions is the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT-inspired Bravado Buffalo EVX, a Muscle Car. Although its price is a little high, it packs several features that make it worth buying in the game.

Whether you are participating in multiplayer races or is in the middle of an intense situation, the Buffalo EVX can be of great use. That being said, let's take a closer look at five reasons why the car is worth buying in GTA Online.

HSW Performance Upgrades and 4 more reasons why Bravado Buffalo EVX is worth buying in GTA Online

1) Imani Tech Upgrades

Imani Tech Upgrades are a set of vehicular enhancements in GTA Online that allows you to improve your car's defensive capabilities. This is achieved via the installation of extra Armor Plating and a Missile Lock-On Jammer that prohibits guided missile systems from locking onto the vehicle.

You can also equip their car with a Remote-Control unit under Imani Tech Upgrades. These features can be added to the Bravado Buffalo EVX, making this ride even more appealing.

However, Imani Tech Upgrades can only be installed from the Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop.

2) Faster than the Penaud La Coureuse

Both the Bravado Buffalo EVX and the Penaud La Coureuse are very recent additions to GTA Online. Whenever a new car is added to the game, it piques a lot of player interest. That said, if anyone is conflicted between these two rides, they should definitely go for the Bravado Buffalo EVX.

While these cars share similar features, Buffalo EVX's top speed (119.00 mph) is more than that of the Penaud La Coureuse's top speed (114.50 mph), according to YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests. Buffalo EVX's acceleration is also rated a bit higher on Rockstar Games' official website.

3) HSW Performance Upgrades

HSW Performance Upgrades are vehicle performance tweaks available exclusively in GTA 5 Expanded and Ehanced, which is the game's Next-Gen (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) version. A vehicle's top speed and acceleration can be increased significantly beyond the standard limit using these upgrades.

Not all vehicles qualify for them, but the Bravado Buffalo EVX luckily does. After installation, its top speed increases to 144.80 mph or 233.03 km/h, making the Muscle Car a lot faster than before. Hence, players on Next-Gen consoles can head to Hao's Special Works can equip this ride with HSW upgrades for $1,415,000.

4) More durable than the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was added to GTA Online on June 13, 2023, with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It can also be equipped with Imani Tech and HSW upgrades like the Buffalo EVX, but it is a little more expensive. The Bravado Buffalo EVX also boasts much higher resistance against explosives.

Where the Stinger TT blows up after four Grenade/Sticky Bomb or RPG hits, the Buffalo EVX can survive 11 attacks from them. It can also survive 28 Explosive Round hits, whereas the Stinger TT can only withstand nine.

5) Value for money

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is listed on the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,140,000. Although a price tag of over two million dollars seems quite high, it is rather decent in the context of GTA Online. Given the features in this car and the number of pricier vehicles that offer much less, the Buffalo EVX is great value for money.

As cars usually cross over from one game to another, it wouldn't be surprising if this car also appears in GTA 6. While that game is yet to receive an official release date, it could probably be coming out between 2024 and 2025.

