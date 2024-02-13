5 Fast and Furious cars that GTA 6 should have

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated title, and fans have several expectations from it. Apart from its story and characters, the most important thing that Grand Theft Auto games have is vehicles. So, it is only natural that fans would like the upcoming title to feature some amazing cars and trucks from the iconic Fast and Furious movie series.

Grand Theft Auto Online has many vehicles and customization options that allow players to get the Fast and Furious builds. However, since most of the cars in the game take inspiration from several vehicles combined into one, it can be a little tricky to achieve perfection. This is why fans want Rockstar Games to add specific cars from the movies to allow players to roleplay.

This article will list five cars from the Fast and Furious series that should make their way to Grand Theft Auto 6 when it eventually rolls out.

5 cars from the Fast and Furious movies that should be in GTA 6

1) 1970 Plymouth Road Runner

The 1970 Plymouth Road Runner is a 2-door Muscle car that has made several appearances in the Fast and Furious series. It is one of the vehicles that fans would love to see in GTA 6, considering Dom Toretto, one of the protagonists of F&F, drives it regularly.

The 1970 Plymouth Road Runner has appeared in some of the best movies in the series, including Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. It runs a 6.7 L, 330 HP V8 engine that produces a lot of power and offers great performance, making it amazing for races.

2) Flip Car

Flip Car is a custom-made vehicle that appeared in Fast & Furious 6. It was a dangerous vehicle that flipped and overturned other cars quite easily, making it difficult for the protagonists to chase the bad guys.

It is a wacky vehicle that would fit in GTA 6 and has been a part of the Grand Theft Auto Online roster as the Ramp Buggy. If Rockstar Games uses the same specs, the car will be able to go as fast as 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) while having excellent acceleration and the chaotic ability to flip other cars.

3) 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8

There are several Dodge Charger-inspired vehicles in the GTA series, but fans would love to have the 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 in GTA 6. This is another iconic vehicle from the movie series, and Dom Toretto can be seen behind its wheels in Fast Five as well as in Fast & Furious 6.

Its 6.1 L V8 engine can produce an amazing 425 horsepower, making it powerful and fast. Since it is a muscle car, the Challenger SRT-8 has a good performance. This is another reason why fans would like to see it in Grand Theft Auto 6 and compete in heists as well as other dangerous missions.

4) 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STi GH

The 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STi GH is one of the cars that was driven by Dom Toretto and Brian O'Conner in the first movie, The Fast and the Furious. It is a rather sleek and normal-looking vehicle that hides a lot of power and performance under its hood.

It generated around 300 horsepower, which is more than enough to accelerate and get the driver out of messy situations. Rockstar Games should add it to GTA 6 for its design and sentimental value, if not for this performance and stats.

5) 2005 Pagani Zonda F

While the 2005 Pagani Zonda F is a minor car that appears in Fast and Furious 6, it is still an eye-catching vehicle that should be a part of GTA 6. Not only does it have amazing looks but also some serious power and performance that makes it an ideal candidate for the upcoming title.

Zonda F delivers 594 horsepower, which makes it fly and zip around effortlessly. It would be disappointing if none of the vehicles in GTA 6 were inspired by this car. However, fans would like the developers to use the whole design as it is to make it easier for them to role-play as illegal racers from the movies.

In other news, a recent GTA 6 PS5 controller layout leak has stirred up the community as fans are debating if it is authentic or just another fake.

