How to unlock Taxi livery for Willard Eudora in GTA Online?

It's been more than a week since Willard Eudora was released in GTA Online Last Dose DLC. It is a 4-door vintage low-rider car based on the 1960 Buick suite of cars featuring Electra, LeSabre, and Invicta. It features customized chrome fenders and a unique wheel design and is highly customizable with several upgrades available, including arch covers, front and rear bumpers, grilles, trim hoods, and liveries including the Downtown Cab Co. livery design.

Taxi livery guide: Performing stunt jumps in GTA Online's Taxi Work jobs

What are Taxi Work jobs?

Players need to visit Downtown Cab Co. in East Vinewood or own a Vapid Taxi to participate in GTA Online's Taxi Work. The latter can be purchased for $650,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. It can be bought for $487,500 if one performs ten consecutive fares during Taxi Work.

Players will receive a pick-up location from Raul, which will be within 1 km to 1.5 km of their current position, and the fare's drop-off location can be any one of the 100 pre-defined drop-off destinations.

The payout increases gradually for every trip the player completes without interruptions or breaks; however, after ten consecutive trips, the payout increment is temporarily halted, with the game offering the same amount for the remaining ones.

The estimated payout for each trip typically ranges between $1,000 and $2,500; but with a 2x multiplier enabled this week, this has been increased to $2,000 and $5,000. Players should keep in mind that there are several conditions that can reduce the payout in GTA Online Taxi Work missions, such as damaging the vehicle or driving through rough terrain while carrying passengers.

Unlock livery by performing 10 stunt jumps during Taxi Work

To unlock the Taxi livery for Willard Eudora, players must perform 10 stunt jumps (any stunt jump) during Taxi Work missions. It's important to note that players cannot use the unlocked car for Taxi Work missions.

In GTA 5 and Online, players can undertake 50 set jumps scattered across the state of San Andreas. While some require the player to travel a certain distance and land within a designated zone, you can simply land the jump in others.

It's important to note that there are many other ramps and jumps set up around the map that does not count towards the designated stunt jumps.

To find all of the stunt jump locations, players can visit the Junk Energy Drink website and go to the "Adrenaline Junkies" tab. From there, they can access a map that shows all of the stunt jump locations, as well as locations for Fly Unders and Base Jumps.

Poll : Do you like the look of the Taxi livery for the Eudora in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes