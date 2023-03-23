How to earn double rewards by playing GTA Online Taxi Work jobs (March 23-29)

From March 23 to March 29, 2023, GTA Online players have the opportunity to earn double rewards by completing the Taxi Work jobs. Thanks to the latest weekly update that was released earlier today, this has become a great option for players looking to significantly increase their earnings by participating in some of the game's easiest missions.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- First & Last Dose Missions

- G's Caches

- Stash Houses

- Trap Door Adv Mode



2x GTA$

- Taxi Work

- Street Dealers



2x Supplies

- Acid Lab Resupply Missions



1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production

#GTAOnline [Mar 23 - 30]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions- G's Caches- Stash Houses- Trap Door Adv Mode2x GTA$- Taxi Work- Street Dealers2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production [Mar 23 - 30]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions- G's Caches- Stash Houses- Trap Door Adv Mode2x GTA$- Taxi Work- Street Dealers2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production#GTAOnline

Completing Taxi Work missions can be a reliable source of income for players, with the potential to earn a fair amount of cash by helping out NPCs. In addition to money, this also gives them a good sense of how business occurs in the regular lives of NPCs. This article breaks down how players can earn double the usual rewards in the Taxi Work missions this week.

A brief overview of Taxi Work in GTA Online: How to play and earn 2x cash starting March 23

To participate in the Taxi Work jobs in GTA Online, players need to visit the Downtown Cab Co. in East Vinewood or own a Vapid Taxi, which can be purchased for $650,000 (or for $487,500 if players perform ten consecutive fares during Taxi Work) from Warstock Cache & Carry. As such, there are 100 pick-up locations throughout Southern San Andreas, allowing players to explore lesser-known areas in the game.

After starting a Taxi Work mission, players will receive a pick-up location from Raul, which will be within 1 km to 1.5 km of their current position. The fare's drop-off location can be any one of these 100 pre-defined drop-off destinations, with the distance to the destination increasing with every consecutive fare completed.

To collect the fare, GTA Online players must sound their horns with LS (Xbox One/X|S), L3 (PlayStation 4/5), or E (PC) to alert the fare, who will begin walking towards the taxi and then enters the vehicle. Once the fare is inside, the drop-off destination will be marked on the map, and the player must drive there within a certain time limit to receive a full tip.

Understanding payouts and penalties

In GTA Online Taxi Work, each mission or trip that's completed by the player provides cash rewards in two forms: base fare and tip. The estimated payout for each trip is displayed on the bottom right corner of the screen when a passenger enters the taxi, and it typically ranges somewhere between $1,000 and $2,500. With a 2x multiplier enabled this week, this has been increased to $2,000 and $5,000.

The payout for each trip starts at a lower rate and gradually increases as players complete more trips without interruptions or breaks. However, after completing ten consecutive trips, the payout increment is temporarily halted, with the game offering the same amount for the remaining trips.

It's important to note that there are several conditions that can reduce the payout in Taxi Work missions. If players damage their taxi while on a trip, their tip may be cut, resulting in revenue loss. Similarly, if players drive through rough terrain or get hit by other vehicles while carrying passengers, this can also result in a reduced tip.

Players should remember that Taxi Work missions cannot be triggered while they're a member of an Organization or Motorcycle Club. Nevertheless, during the double rewards period from March 23-29, players can earn twice as much cash to complete these missions. In general, this is a great opportunity for GTA Online players to earn extra cash and explore the game's vast world while doing so.

Poll : Do you already own a Vapid Taxi in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes