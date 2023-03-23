Rockstar reportedly reveals the next GTA Online update ahead of the official release

GTA Online’s new update is just around the corner and it looks like Rockstar has already revealed what to expect from it. Players can look forward to double bonuses in a variety of in-game events, payout increases for The Last Dose missions, and much more this week.

According to reputable insider Tez2 on Twitter today, the developers recently implemented a fresh strategy and have been sharing GTA Online events' details ahead of their official release. Like last week, the new event details have been first reported by Spider-Vice, an Admin for GTAForums.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Rockstar now sends out details of Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse



- 2x rewards on Stash Houses and Street Dealers.



- 2x Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions



- 2x GTA$ on Taxi Work Tomorrow in #GTAOnline - 2x rewards on Stash Houses and Street Dealers.- 2x Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions- 2x GTA$ on Taxi Work twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tomorrow in #GTAOnline: - 2x rewards on Stash Houses and Street Dealers. - 2x Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions - 2x GTA$ on Taxi Work twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BH4s8dWjlq An interesting strategy from Rockstar that started last week.Rockstar now sends out details of #GTAOnline event week early to select community sites. twitter.com/RStarUniverse/… An interesting strategy from Rockstar that started last week.Rockstar now sends out details of #GTAOnline event week early to select community sites. twitter.com/RStarUniverse/…

More details on the upcoming update can be found below.

GTA Online Last Dose missions' payout increase, 2x bonuses on Taxi Work, & more this week (March 23 to March 29)

A screenshot of the leaked GTA Online event details posted by Spider Vice on the Forums

One of the most interesting things revealed is the permanent payout increase in the GTA Online The Last Dose missions by 25%. Apart from that, here are several events that will reportedly reward players with double bonuses:

First Dose missions

Acid Lab Resupply Missions (Supplies)

Stash House

Street Dealers

Taxi Work

Trap Door Adversary Mode

Players will also continue to get 1.5x speed for Acid Production throughout the week. Aside from the rewards, new vehicles look exciting in the upcoming update as well:

Weeny Issi Sport, a Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed car, will be presented as the Podium vehicle for the week.

Armored Gallivanter Baller LWB will be available for Prize Ride at LS Car Meet.

Some fan-favorite vehicles will be available at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport, including Eudora, Rebla GTS, Rapid GT Cabrio, Stretier, and Issi Classic. RE-7B and Astron will also be available at the Luxury Autos Showroom this week.

Players will also find up to 40% discounts to claim on select vehicles, including the famous Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab) and Powersurge bike.

As Rockstar Games shared in last week’s Newswire post, The Last Dose Event will also continue through March 29, 2023. This means that fans who haven’t claimed the rewards can still complete unique challenges to unlock them.

Only one drip-feed vehicle, the Karin Boor, is remaining in the entire Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and is expected to be absent from this week’s update.

More details on the upcoming event week will be shared alongside the update's release, which is expected to be rolled out around 2:30-3:00 am Pacific Time.

Poll : Do you find The Last Dose missions enjoyable? Yes No 0 votes