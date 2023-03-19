How to start the Last Dose missions in GTA Online Drug Wars Part 2 update

The Los Santos Drug Wars major DLC in GTA Online has been well received by players because of its amazing content, including new storyline missions, vehicles, businesses, random events, and mission modes.

With the release of its second part, The Last Dose, the developers have added five more Story Mode missions to the game that can be done solo by players and follow the events of The First Dose storyline, the first part of Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

An easy guide to starting Last Dose missions in GTA Online

Players must ensure they have completed all six First Dose missions before they can begin playing the Last Dose missions. If they haven't done that yet, they should visit Dax at The Freakshop to do so.

Once the First Dose missions are completed, they will receive a phone call from Dax, asking them to meet him. This will initiate the Last Dose missions in GTA Online.

The missions involve a big business battle with the evil therapist/capitalist Dr. Isiah Friedlander and his psychedelic schemes. There are five Last Dose missions, including This is an Intervention, Unusual Suspects, FriedMind, Checking In, and BDKD.

The Last Dose missions in GTA Online follow the player, along with their allies Dax, Luchadora, and the Fooliganz, as they try to rescue Labrat from the clutches of the FriedMind Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Despite the global excitement about these missions, some players have reported initial problems when starting the GTA Online Last Dose missions, such as not receiving a call from Dax or heading to the first mission marker and finding the prompt to begin unresponsive. If such issues are experienced, try switching to new sessions or reloading the game.

Completion of the Last Dose missions

On completing all of the GTA Online Last Dose missions as host, players will receive the Ocelot Virtue belonging to Dr. Friedlander as their reward. They should note that this special version will feature as an Imani Tech vehicle.

This upcoming version of Ocelot Virtue is only available to Grand Theft Auto+ members for direct purchase from Legendary Motorsport at $2,980,000, or a discounted price of $2,235,000 if they have completed the required five Last Dose missions.

During the Last Dose event running through March 29, 2023, they can also earn mission rewards such as Floral Guffy Pool Sliders, Lime Leopard Slab cap and Canvas Shoes, Black Enema Flourish Ski mask, and Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask by completing various missions and events.

