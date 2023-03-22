Who plays the role of Dr. Friedlander in GTA Online The Last Dose update?

Dr. Isiah Friedlander was one of the first new faces we saw post Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V's action-packed prologue, playing the role of Michael De Santa's therapist.

While his role was pretty minor in the game's main campaign, Dr. Friedlander made a grand return to the popular action-adventure franchise for its latest major DLC update, The Last Dose.

It takes great talent to convincingly play the role of an unassuming therapist who is working on some unfathomable conspiracy behind the scenes. Rockstar Games always hire the best artists, who pour their souls into bringing a character to life.

Bryan Scott Johnson plays the role of Dr. Friedlander in GTA Online The Last Dose update

Rockstar Games chose American actor and singer Bryan Scott Johnson to play the role of Michael De Santa's therapist, Dr. Isiah Friedlander.

Bryan Scott Johnson made a name for himself in the American TV industry through appearances in multiple popular shows like Law & Order, Outlaw, and more. He was also part of the recent Hollywood movie Babylon alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Tobey Maguire.

Bryan Scott Johnson (Image via GTAWiki)

Grand Theft Auto is his only prominent voice acting job for video games and has excelled at that. Dr. Friedlander comes off as a regular therapist in a big city who gets paid to listen to people's problems. Looking at his house, it can easily be said that he was doing pretty well for himself.

We all got thrown off by Friedlander's calm demeanor, but the real persona was revealed much later in the game. Bryan Scott Johnson did a tremendous job, portraying both sides of the antagonist's character effortlessly.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



It’s up to you to stop him in The Last Dose, now available in GTA Online: Well-known Los Santos psychotherapist Dr. Isiah Friedlander will stop at nothing to gain a competitive advantage for FriedMind Pharmaceuticals.It’s up to you to stop him in The Last Dose, now available in GTA Online: rsg.ms/92a9363 Well-known Los Santos psychotherapist Dr. Isiah Friedlander will stop at nothing to gain a competitive advantage for FriedMind Pharmaceuticals.It’s up to you to stop him in The Last Dose, now available in GTA Online: rsg.ms/92a9363 https://t.co/ShaBF2cSvV

He was assumed to be dead following his last interaction with Michael, but Dr. Isiah Friedlander made an unexpected return to the popular game series for The Last Dose DLC update.

This time, Bryan had to convincingly drape his character into a cult leader of sorts, who was completely out of his wits. Dr. Friedlander returned as the primary antagonist of the Los Santos Drug Wars and was the founder of a psychedelic therapy firm, FriedMind Therapeutics.

While the Fooliganz emerged victorious in the Los Santos Drug Wars, it looks like Dr. Friedlander is far from done within the franchise. The moment he jumped out of his cargo plane with a parachute, he possibly sealed a deal where we could hear his soothing voice expressing menacing intentions once again, maybe this time in GTA 6.

Poll : Did you like Dr. Friedlander as the main villain of the DLC? Yes No 0 votes