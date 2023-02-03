Complete list of GTA Online discounts this event week (February 2-8)

A new weekly update has been released in GTA Online, bringing forth a new slew of discounts for players to utilize. Some of the items on sale are pretty good, while others are much more niche by comparison. Regardless of their viability, it's still worth covering everything that is available at a reduced price.

The content included will be from the following categories:

Gun Van

Vehicles

GTA+ only reduced prices

Everything included here has been on sale since February 2, 2023, and will last through February 8, 2023. The next day will consist of a whole different batch of discounts.

List of all weekly discounts in GTA Online (February 2-8, 2023)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Kingpins aren't born overnight, but bonuses on Acid Lab Sell Missions and Resupply Missions should help you create, sell, and macrodose profits in record time. Plus, the Hard Mode Event: The First Dose concludes, get rare rewards for Taxi Work, and more.

Let's start with the vehicles that have discounts in GTA Online this week:

Brickade 6x6: 30% off

30% off Youga Class: 50% off

50% off Tropos Rallye: 30% off

30% off Tulip: 30% off

Rockstar Games does state that the Brickade 6x6 offer includes the Acid Lab installation on the Newswire. Remember that players can get this vehicle for free if they complete all First Dose missions. They would still need to do the Acid Lab setup installation and pay the $750,000 if they do that, though.

Gun Van and GTA+ discounts

The Acid Lab has a bonus for Sell Missions and Resupply Missions this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following discounts to discuss for this week's update are related to the Gun Van. Here is what is on sale:

Weapons for most players: 10% off

10% off Weapons for GTA+ members: 20% off

20% off Throwables for most players: 15% off

15% off Throwables for GTA+ members: 30% off

30% off Armor for most players: 20% off

20% off Armor for GTA+ members: 40% off

40% off Grenade Launcher for GTA+ members: 40% off

40% off Precision Rifle: 50% off

GTA+ members get extra benefits here, but there are still some good sales for non-subscribers. The Gun Van's location changes daily, so using an interactive map can help players find it.

Freebies offered this week in GTA Online

You can get some free content this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

As good as discounts are, GTA Online players still need to spend money to take advantage of them. This week's update still includes some free content, as seen in the following list:

Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar Shirt: Own a Taxi

Own a Taxi Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut Jackets: Earn $40,000 from Taxi Work

Earn $40,000 from Taxi Work Manor Geo Track Pants: Earn $20,000 from Taxi Work (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Earn $20,000 from Taxi Work (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) Manor Geo Cap and Hoodie: Earn $40,000 from Taxi Work (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Earn $40,000 from Taxi Work (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) Green Fooligzans MTL Brickade 6x6 Livery: Complete any First Dose mission on Hard.

Complete any First Dose mission on Hard. Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT livery: Complete three First Dose missions on Hard.

Complete three First Dose missions on Hard. Pump Shotgun tint: Complete all First Dose missions on Hard.

Complete all First Dose missions on Hard. Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery: Complete any First Dose mission on Hard in under ten minutes.

Complete any First Dose mission on Hard in under ten minutes. Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery: Complete any First Dose mission on Hard without getting Wasted.

Complete any First Dose mission on Hard without getting Wasted. Grotti Stinger GT: Win it at The Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel.

Win it at The Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel. Declasse Lifeguard: Be in the top five in LS Car Meet races for three days in a row.

All of these freebies will be unavailable once the new GTA Online weekly update goes live on February 9, 2023.

