Complete list of GTA Online discounts this event week (February 2-8)

A new weekly update has been released in GTA Online, bringing forth a new slew of discounts for players to utilize. Some of the items on sale are pretty good, while others are much more niche by comparison. Regardless of their viability, it's still worth covering everything that is available at a reduced price.
The content included will be from the following categories:
- Gun Van
- Vehicles
- GTA+ only reduced prices
Everything included here has been on sale since February 2, 2023, and will last through February 8, 2023. The next day will consist of a whole different batch of discounts.
List of all weekly discounts in GTA Online (February 2-8, 2023)
Let's start with the vehicles that have discounts in GTA Online this week:
- Brickade 6x6: 30% off
- Youga Class: 50% off
- Tropos Rallye: 30% off
- Tulip: 30% off
Rockstar Games does state that the Brickade 6x6 offer includes the Acid Lab installation on the Newswire. Remember that players can get this vehicle for free if they complete all First Dose missions. They would still need to do the Acid Lab setup installation and pay the $750,000 if they do that, though.
Gun Van and GTA+ discounts
The following discounts to discuss for this week's update are related to the Gun Van. Here is what is on sale:
- Weapons for most players: 10% off
- Weapons for GTA+ members: 20% off
- Throwables for most players: 15% off
- Throwables for GTA+ members: 30% off
- Armor for most players: 20% off
- Armor for GTA+ members: 40% off
- Grenade Launcher for GTA+ members: 40% off
- Precision Rifle: 50% off
GTA+ members get extra benefits here, but there are still some good sales for non-subscribers. The Gun Van's location changes daily, so using an interactive map can help players find it.
Freebies offered this week in GTA Online
As good as discounts are, GTA Online players still need to spend money to take advantage of them. This week's update still includes some free content, as seen in the following list:
- Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar Shirt: Own a Taxi
- Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut Jackets: Earn $40,000 from Taxi Work
- Manor Geo Track Pants: Earn $20,000 from Taxi Work (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)
- Manor Geo Cap and Hoodie: Earn $40,000 from Taxi Work (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)
- Green Fooligzans MTL Brickade 6x6 Livery: Complete any First Dose mission on Hard.
- Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT livery: Complete three First Dose missions on Hard.
- Pump Shotgun tint: Complete all First Dose missions on Hard.
- Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery: Complete any First Dose mission on Hard in under ten minutes.
- Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery: Complete any First Dose mission on Hard without getting Wasted.
- Grotti Stinger GT: Win it at The Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel.
- Declasse Lifeguard: Be in the top five in LS Car Meet races for three days in a row.
All of these freebies will be unavailable once the new GTA Online weekly update goes live on February 9, 2023.
