Create

GTA Online weekly update for February 2-8, 2023 released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 02, 2023 07:34 PM IST
A brief report on the new GTA Online weekly update for this week - February 2-8, 2023 released today (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the new GTA Online weekly update for this week - February 2-8, 2023 released today (Image via Rockstar Games)

A brand new GTA Online weekly update was released today, adding a lot of new opportunities to earn bonus cash and RP as the Los Santos Drug Wars continues. Players can now pick a side in Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode and earn double GTA$ and RP by being a cyclist or trucker.

The popular Acid Lab business also got a boost this week as players can now receive a 50% extra payout on each Acid Sell throughout the week. While the new Issi Rally is no longer available for purchase, the car showrooms grace players with spicy lineups of vehicles to buy this week. Weekly discounts also return with lucrative deals that one cannot miss.

This article will share everything players need to know about the new weekly update event by Rockstar.

Latest GTA Online weekly update is out now (February 2 to February 8)

[Feb 2 - Feb 9]Issi Rally no longer available.2x GTA$ & RP- Hasta La Vista1.5x GTA$ & RP- Acid Lab Sell Missions#GTAOnline

2x cash and RP

  • Hasta La Vista

1.5x cash and RP

  • Acid Lab Sell Missions

Removed content:

  • Weeny Issi Rally

New showroom cars in GTA Online this week (February 2 – February 8)

Podium - Stinger GTPrize Ride - LifeguardLuxury Showcase - Coquette D10, Turismo RSimeon Showroom - Everon, Penetrator, Baller ST, Tulip, Youga Classic#GTAOnline

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • Karin Everon
  • Ocelot Penetrator
  • Bravado Youga Classic
  • Declasse Tulip
  • Gallivanter Baller ST

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Invetero Coquette D10
  • Grotti Turismo R

Prize Ride Challenge

  • Declasse Lifeguard

Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort

  • Grotti Stinger GT

Available Time Trials for the week

  • Time Trial – Raton Canyon
  • RC Time Trial – Construction Site I
  • HSW Time Trial – Terminal

HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)

  • Ubermacht Sentinel XS

New Test Track Vehicles this week

  • Lampadati Tropos Rallye
  • Pegassi Monroe
  • Ubermacht Sentinel Classic

Complete list of discounts and more in GTA Online this week (February 2 – February 8)

Discounts50% Off- Youga Classic ($97,500)30% Off-Brickade 6x6 ($1,015,000)- Torpos Rallye ($571,200)- Tulip ($502,600)#GTAOnline

50% off

  • Bravado Youga Classic ($97,500)

30% off

  • Declasse Tulip ($502,600)
  • MTL Brickade 6x6 ($1,015,000)
  • Tropos Rallye ($571,200)

New Gun Van items this week:

  • MG
  • Proximity Mine
  • Crowbar
  • Up-n-Atomizer
  • Molotovs
  • Precision Rifle
  • Railgun
  • Grenade
  • Knife
  • Baseball Bat

GTA Online Taxi Work Rewards continues this week as well

youtube-cover

Players can still earn rare rewards by playing Taxi Work jobs this week. Throughout February 8, 2023, they can meet the following conditions in this side hustle and earn exciting bonuses:

  • Purchase Taxi – Receive the new Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt
  • Complete one fare – Receive a total sum of $100,000
  • Earn $20,000 – Receive an additional sum of $100,000
  • Earn $40,000 – Receive $100,000 one more time, along with brand-new Mustard Vinyl jackets

Here are some additional rewards exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players:

  • Earn $20,000 – Receive the new Manor Geo Track Pants
  • Earn $40,000 – Receive the new Manor Geo Cap and Hoodie

This is also the last week to play the First Dose Hard Mode event and earn special liveries.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...