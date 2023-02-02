GTA Online weekly update for February 2-8, 2023 released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update was released today, adding a lot of new opportunities to earn bonus cash and RP as the Los Santos Drug Wars continues. Players can now pick a side in Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode and earn double GTA$ and RP by being a cyclist or trucker.
The popular Acid Lab business also got a boost this week as players can now receive a 50% extra payout on each Acid Sell throughout the week. While the new Issi Rally is no longer available for purchase, the car showrooms grace players with spicy lineups of vehicles to buy this week. Weekly discounts also return with lucrative deals that one cannot miss.
This article will share everything players need to know about the new weekly update event by Rockstar.
Latest GTA Online weekly update is out now (February 2 to February 8)
2x cash and RP
- Hasta La Vista
1.5x cash and RP
- Acid Lab Sell Missions
Removed content:
- Weeny Issi Rally
New showroom cars in GTA Online this week (February 2 – February 8)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Karin Everon
- Ocelot Penetrator
- Bravado Youga Classic
- Declasse Tulip
- Gallivanter Baller ST
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Invetero Coquette D10
- Grotti Turismo R
Prize Ride Challenge
- Declasse Lifeguard
Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort
- Grotti Stinger GT
Available Time Trials for the week
- Time Trial – Raton Canyon
- RC Time Trial – Construction Site I
- HSW Time Trial – Terminal
HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)
- Ubermacht Sentinel XS
New Test Track Vehicles this week
- Lampadati Tropos Rallye
- Pegassi Monroe
- Ubermacht Sentinel Classic
Complete list of discounts and more in GTA Online this week (February 2 – February 8)
50% off
- Bravado Youga Classic ($97,500)
30% off
- Declasse Tulip ($502,600)
- MTL Brickade 6x6 ($1,015,000)
- Tropos Rallye ($571,200)
New Gun Van items this week:
- MG
- Proximity Mine
- Crowbar
- Up-n-Atomizer
- Molotovs
- Precision Rifle
- Railgun
- Grenade
- Knife
- Baseball Bat
GTA Online Taxi Work Rewards continues this week as well
Players can still earn rare rewards by playing Taxi Work jobs this week. Throughout February 8, 2023, they can meet the following conditions in this side hustle and earn exciting bonuses:
- Purchase Taxi – Receive the new Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt
- Complete one fare – Receive a total sum of $100,000
- Earn $20,000 – Receive an additional sum of $100,000
- Earn $40,000 – Receive $100,000 one more time, along with brand-new Mustard Vinyl jackets
Here are some additional rewards exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players:
- Earn $20,000 – Receive the new Manor Geo Track Pants
- Earn $40,000 – Receive the new Manor Geo Cap and Hoodie
This is also the last week to play the First Dose Hard Mode event and earn special liveries.
For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki