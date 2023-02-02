GTA Online weekly update for February 2-8, 2023 released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update was released today, adding a lot of new opportunities to earn bonus cash and RP as the Los Santos Drug Wars continues. Players can now pick a side in Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode and earn double GTA$ and RP by being a cyclist or trucker.

The popular Acid Lab business also got a boost this week as players can now receive a 50% extra payout on each Acid Sell throughout the week. While the new Issi Rally is no longer available for purchase, the car showrooms grace players with spicy lineups of vehicles to buy this week. Weekly discounts also return with lucrative deals that one cannot miss.

This article will share everything players need to know about the new weekly update event by Rockstar.

Latest GTA Online weekly update is out now (February 2 to February 8)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Issi Rally no longer available.



2x GTA$ & RP

- Hasta La Vista



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Acid Lab Sell Missions

2x cash and RP

Hasta La Vista

1.5x cash and RP

Acid Lab Sell Missions

Removed content:

Weeny Issi Rally

New showroom cars in GTA Online this week (February 2 – February 8)

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Prize Ride - Lifeguard



Luxury Showcase - Coquette D10, Turismo R



Simeon Showroom - Everon, Penetrator, Baller ST, Tulip, Youga Classic

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Karin Everon

Ocelot Penetrator

Bravado Youga Classic

Declasse Tulip

Gallivanter Baller ST

Luxury Autos Showroom

Invetero Coquette D10

Grotti Turismo R

Prize Ride Challenge

Declasse Lifeguard

Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort

Grotti Stinger GT

Available Time Trials for the week

Time Trial – Raton Canyon

RC Time Trial – Construction Site I

HSW Time Trial – Terminal

HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)

Ubermacht Sentinel XS

New Test Track Vehicles this week

Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Pegassi Monroe

Ubermacht Sentinel Classic

Complete list of discounts and more in GTA Online this week (February 2 – February 8)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

50% Off

- Youga Classic ($97,500)

30% Off

-Brickade 6x6 ($1,015,000)

- Torpos Rallye ($571,200)

- Tulip ($502,600)

50% off

Bravado Youga Classic ($97,500)

30% off

Declasse Tulip ($502,600)

MTL Brickade 6x6 ($1,015,000)

Tropos Rallye ($571,200)

New Gun Van items this week:

MG

Proximity Mine

Crowbar

Up-n-Atomizer

Molotovs

Precision Rifle

Railgun

Grenade

Knife

Baseball Bat

GTA Online Taxi Work Rewards continues this week as well

Players can still earn rare rewards by playing Taxi Work jobs this week. Throughout February 8, 2023, they can meet the following conditions in this side hustle and earn exciting bonuses:

Purchase Taxi – Receive the new Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt

Complete one fare – Receive a total sum of $100,000

Earn $20,000 – Receive an additional sum of $100,000

Earn $40,000 – Receive $100,000 one more time, along with brand-new Mustard Vinyl jackets

Here are some additional rewards exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players:

Earn $20,000 – Receive the new Manor Geo Track Pants

Earn $40,000 – Receive the new Manor Geo Cap and Hoodie

This is also the last week to play the First Dose Hard Mode event and earn special liveries.

