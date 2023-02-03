How to earn bonuses from GTA Online’s Acid Lab business this week (February 2 - February 8)

GTA Online's latest weekly update is giving players some notable bonuses through the Acid Lab. More precisely, its Sell Missions offer players 1.5x cash and RP, and the Resupply Missions grant them 2x supplies. These bonuses are fantastic for gamers seeking to make a sizable profit through the lab.

Here is how much money you could potentially earn this week per Acid Lab inventory:

Max stack (no Equipment Upgrade): $356,400

$356,400 Max stack (Equipment Upgrade): $502,800

Remember, you would normally get $237,600 with no Equipment Upgrade and $335,200 if you do have it outside of this 1.5x bonus event. The cost of buying supplies for lab remains unchanged this week, but players who prefer to get them for free will get double the amount until February 9.

GTA Online's Acid Lab business has several bonuses on Sell and Resupply Missions this week

All the new bonuses for the Acid Lab start on February 2, 2023, and they will last for just a week. This business is already among the better moneymakers in GTA Online, considering how little time investment it requires, so increasing its payout is amazing.

While the total money you get from the Sell Missions isn't as high as some other properties, it's worth noting that the Acid Lab's inventory maxes out much sooner by comparison. Thus, players are recommended to take advantage of those missions, even outside the generous 1.5x cash bonus.

How to get started with the Acid Lab business in GTA Online

A player boosting some output alongside Mutt (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike most other businesses, you need to get a specific vehicle to make use of this moneymaker. The requirements for the Acid Lab are:

Owning a Brickade 6x6. Doing the setup mission. Paying $750,000 to install everything.

There are two ways to get a Brickade 6x6. The first method is to complete all six First Dose missions (which can be done in Normal Mode). This option is completely free and helps get players some money to install the equipment for the lab.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Brickade 6x6. It's actually 30% off this week, meaning that GTA Online players who don't want to do some missions could save some cash by purchasing it while the discount is available.

The setup mission and paying $750,000 can be done pretty quickly, and you could get to work with this business right after. Here is how you can make money with the Acid Lab in GTA Online:

Either buy supplies from Mutt or steal them. Keep in mind that the Resupply Missions give you double the rewards this week. Wait for Mutt to get to work. You can boost production speed once a day. Do the Sell Missions once you get enough inventory.

It's not hard to use an AFK method or grind something else to get enough drugs to sell. Dedicated players can easily earn millions this week in GTA Online if they take advantage of the 1.5x cash bonus as often as possible.

Everything related to the Acid Lab bonuses is set to expire on February 9, 2023, when the next weekly update starts. Hence, players only have a little time to fully utilize this beefed-up moneymaker.

