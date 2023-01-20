New GTA Online update finally allows players to purchase Acid Lab's Brickade 6x6 directly

The latest GTA Online update allows players to purchase the Brickade 6x6 (the vehicle used in the Acid Lab business) directly. Previously, gamers had to complete all six First Dose missions to get it for free. That option still exists for people who don't want to spend money to get this vehicle.

However, GTA Online players now have the liberty of paying $750,000 to get the Brickade 6x6. Moreover, the Manchez Scout C is still available as a bonus for those who choose to purchase this mobile drug lab. Do note that players can only customize these two vehicles at The Freakshop, which requires them to complete First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe.

Everything you need to know about the Brickade 6x6 in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

The purchase screen for this vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can purchase the Brickade 6x6 for $750,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry. One can easily access this website on their phone and scroll down to see its entry. Just click on "BUY IT NOW" to obtain it.

Owning this vehicle is required to run the Acid Lab. Gamers just need to complete a mission to steal some equipment needed to set up the business and pay Mutt $750,000 to install everything. Once that's all done, players can steal supplies or purchase them and wait for the Acid Lab inventory to stock up.

One can opt to boost production speed inside the Brickade 6x6 once a day, and players can undertake Sell Missions once they're satisfied with the number of drugs they possess. Here is how much money they could make with a full Acid Lab inventory:

$237,600 (no Equipment Upgrade)

$335,200 (with Equipment Upgrade)

GTA+ members get the Equipment Upgrade for free until February 15, 2023. Otherwise, players must complete ten Fooligan Jobs and pay $250,000 to install it for the Acid Lab.

Notes about the Brickade 6x6's performance in GTA Online

A screenshot of this vehicle with a livery on it (Image via Rockstar Games)

This vehicle is insanely durable. For reference, here are how many explosives the automobile can survive when somebody is driving it:

11 blasts from Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20mm Flak

25 blasts from

48 blasts from Homing Missiles, RPG shots, Grenades, MOC Cannon

115 blasts from Explosive Rounds

All sides of the automobile are bulletproof, and its windows are bullet-resistant. These metrics make the Brickade 6x6 the most defensive vehicle in some categories. Another good aspect of this car is that it has a high acceleration stat combined with solid speed.

One notable aspect of this vehicle is that it can ram through practically every other car with ease. GTA Online players don't even need to be driving at max speed to bulldoze through oncoming traffic like it was nothing.

