GTA series reportedly selling exponentially with a total of 395 million copies to date

Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has allegedly shared new sales figures for GTA during a recent investor conference.

According to popular insider Ben, the Grand Theft Auto series has now reached a new sales record of 395 million copies sold across all shipped titles worldwide. They also claimed that it won’t be long before the franchise reaches the 400-million milestone.

According to popular insider Ben, the Grand Theft Auto series has now reached a new sales record of 395 million copies sold across all shipped titles worldwide, now nearing the 400M milestone (likely to hit within the next quarter).

GTA 5 plays a big part in the series’ financial success, as per recent reports

Ben revealed that Grand Theft Auto V has sold 175 million copies across digital download and on physical discs.



More than 5 million copies were sold during the last quarter period.

As seen in the tweet above, Ben revealed that out of the 395 million copies sold, 175 million could be attributed to the current GTA 5 alone. The game seems to be selling exponentially despite being almost a decade old.

According to the insider, more than five million copies of GTA 5 were sold during the last quarter period alone. It is amazing to see that the game has come so far without showing any signs of stopping anytime soon. Rockstar Games continues to support the title by releasing timely updates for its online counterpart, GTA Online.

According to another notable insider, Gaming Detective, Take-Two Interactive recently announced that Rockstar Games will continue to support the online game with more DLC updates.





Bruh can we get a new game instead



"Rockstar Games will continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online with add-on content" - Take-Two

Even after all this time, GTA Online's latest Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has attracted the attention of many newcomers and veterans, as per the recent data analysis by Tez2.

In a tweet on February 4, 2023, the insider suggested that four million players have played the new First Dose 1 mission, which starts with the story of the Drug Wars.

Rockstar Games is promoting the DLC more than ever, with regular boosted payouts for new content and many new bonus items to unlock.

When it comes to the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, insider Ben shared that it is still in development for mobile devices like Android and iOS. However, there is no confirmed release date for now. This is a big relief for anyone who wants to play the game on their smartphone.

Take-Two has no set time for the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for iOS and Android.



Still no sign of it being cancelled.

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Steam on January 19, 2023. The company also announced that the edition will arrive in the Epic Games Store (EGS) later in the month. However, it is now February, and there is still no sign of the bundle on the EGS platform.

The Grand Theft Auto series as a whole seems to be growing exponentially, and fans can rejoice at its rapid growth so far.

