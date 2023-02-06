5 reasons to own a BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online (2023)

GTA Online has a lot of amazing cars in its huge catalog of vehicles; however, there is one automobile in the mix that everyone keeps talking about: the BF Weevil Custom. This is a two-seater civilian hotrod offering that was added to the game with The Criminal Enterprises update.

Despite being a muscle car, it knows no fear and can go up against some of the title's fastest vehicles. However, it’s 2023, and one could wonder why they should pick this automobile over other amazing options. To help such individuals, this article will offer five reasons why buying the BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online is a good idea.

5 things that make the BF Weevil Custom special in GTA Online, even in 2023

5) Woodward Dream Cruise vibes

GTA Online's BF Weevil Custom is inspired by the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod. The latter — also a custom offering — made its first appearance in 2012’s Woodward Dream Cruise, an automotive-enthusiast annual event. The car was a highlight of that year in terms of automobiles, mainly because of its hanging engine in the back.

The Weevil Custom does justice to the VW Beetle Rat Rod and flaunts the same type of unmatched charm that one can expect from it. Rockstar Games clearly nailed the look and feel of the vehicle, keeping this car true to its real-life inspiration.

4) Flawless design

The BF Weevil Custom's design is not only similar to the VW Beetle Rat Rod but also has been improved in so many ways. For instance, it doesn’t have the fenders the muscle car's real-life counterpart has. However, the developers have covered the vehicle's engine to protect this part from any possible damage it might have suffered from being exposed.

The removed fenders, chopped roof, and smaller body keep the vehicle light without compromising its appearance. This automobile is the best-looking custom-muscle car in GTA Online so far and is a must-own for every motorhead that plays the game.

3) Muscle under the hood

Like every GTA Online automobile, it’s not how the BF Weevil Custom looks but what’s under this vehicle's hood. The muscle car packs a powerful single-cam flat-four engine combined with a four-speed gearbox. This part also comes with fully-animated pulleys and a timing belt, further complimenting its beast-like look.

Compared to the standard Weevil, the Custom variant's engine noise is drastically dissimilar. The latter can produce high-pitched and high-revving sounds like the Tornado Rat, Vigilante, and Trophy Truck. It is so satisfying to hear this car's engine roar that no automobile enthusiast can resist driving the Weevil Custom at least once.

2) Fastest car to rule them all

The BF Weevil Custom took the GTA Online community by storm when it was released due to its incredible performance compared to other muscle cars. It instantly became a mainstay because this automobile was and still is capable of reaching a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h).

This makes it not only one of the speediest vehicles on land but also the fastest muscle car in the entire game. The automobile's lighter weight gives it a pretty impressive lap time of 1:05.365, as tested by none other than the famous Broughy. All of this makes it the perfect choice for a getaway car during high-speed chase sequences.

1) Reasonable price

While many GTA Online cars cost millions, the BF Weevil Custom is relatively cheaper despite offering admirable performance. While the vehicle is not directly available for purchase, players must upgrade their regular Weevil at Benny’s Original Motor Works for a cost of $980,000.

Even if the standard Weevil's trade price is combined with the aforementioned conversion cost, players can still get the Custom for a reasonable total price of $1,632,000. Considering its attractive design and top speed, the muscle car is a tempting offer at this amount.

If players are interested in BF Weevil Custom, they should give it a try and feel the raw power of this muscle beast for themselves in 2023.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes