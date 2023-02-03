4 million GTA Online users have now reportedly played First Dose Mission 1

The First Dose series was introduced in GTA Online with the December 2022 winter update, and its first mission has reportedly been played by over four million users so far. Rockstar Games released the series with the Los Santos Drug Wars update on December 13, 2022, and it quickly became popular among fans.

Although PC players were forced to take a voluntary break from the multiplayer game for a few days due to remote code execution exploits, the mission has grown in popularity and recently reached this new milestone.

GTA Online players continue to replay the First Dose missions months after their release

On February 3, 2023, popular Rockstar Games data miner and insider Tez2 shared a tweet revealing the new player count for First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission in GTA Online. According to the report, the mission recently crossed the four million player count, making it one of the most played missions in the game.

Tez2 also shared an image with a line graph chart and a data table containing detailed statistics about the mission since its release. The graph has three lines: red, green, and blue. The red line indicates replayability, the green line indicates unique players, and the blue line indicates total player counts.

GTA Online First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission player graph (Image via Twitter/Tez2)

While the red and blue lines had already crossed the four million mark by February 2, 2023, the green line has now also reached the milestone.

A few days earlier, on January 17, 2023, the insider reported that the mission had reached three million players in GTA Online. Within two weeks, it had gained another million players, and it is still growing.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline 3 million players experienced the "First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe" mission since release. 3 million players experienced the "First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe" mission since release.#GTAOnline https://t.co/RsGuKCiYHs

Rockstar Games is constantly promoting First Dose missions and providing players with new challenges and increased bonuses.

With the weekly update on January 5, 2023, the studio provided double money and RP for the missions. On January 12, 2023, the missions introduced a Hard Mode Event, which also unlocks exclusive collectibles in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 https://t.co/WdVd4Rs4nz

Interested players can take part in The Hard Mode Event until February 8, 2023, and unlock the following collectibles:

Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6x6 livery

Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT livery

Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery

Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery

The GTA Online First Dose series consists of six missions:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe First Dose 2 - Designated Driver First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance First Dose 5 - Make War not Love First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

These missions take place throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. They unlock the Brickade 6x6 and Acid Lab for free.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes