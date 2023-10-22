Are GTA 5 Online servers down by Rockstar? How to check its status

GTA Online has been one of the biggest reasons for Grand Theft Auto 5's success. Rockstar Games regularly provides fresh content to keep players engaged and even raises payouts of in-game activities temporarily via weekly updates. Although the game's servers are currently active, users might sometimes face issues when trying to join an online session.

This could either be due to a problem on their end or because of the game's servers being down. In this case, players can easily visit Rockstar's official customer support website and check if the game's servers are active or not. For those requiring assistance, here is how to check GTA 5 Online's server status.

Players can easily check GTA 5 Online server status from Rockstar's customer support website

The Service Status page on Rockstar's official support website. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 5 Online servers are currently active as of this article, but you can check their status at any time by visiting the gaming studio's official customer support website's Service Status page.

Here is the URL for the same: https://support.rockstargames.com/servicestatus

The icons of Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Rockstar Games Social Club, and Rockstar Games Launcher will be displayed on this page. Under them will be the names of platforms each of these applications are available on, and next to them will be a colored dot denoting their live status.

In the image above, you can see the status of GTA Online servers on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as of this article. They have a green dot next to them, meaning that GTA 5 Online servers are active on these platforms.

However, the dots can also be yellow or red. Here is what each of these colors signify:

Green - All servers are up and functioning as intended.

- All servers are up and functioning as intended. Yellow - Servers and services are limited, meaning that you may be able to access them but might face some issues.

- Servers and services are limited, meaning that you may be able to access them but might face some issues. Red - Servers are down, hence, they are currently inaccessible.

Rockstar Games might also display a message on this page if the servers are down or are expected to go down soon.

Click on the three lines in the top left corner and then on Service Status. (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the URL provided earlier doesn't work for some reason, you can simply go to support.rockstargames.com, click on the three lines in the top left corner of the page, and then click on Service Status.

This will take you to the Service Status page, showcasing the live status of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online's servers.

GTA 5 Online servers don't go down too often. They host countless players every day and keep them engaged while they wait for the GTA 6 announcement date. Although Rockstar hasn't announced when they will reveal the next title, fans believe that it could be soon.

