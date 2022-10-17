GTA 6 leaker reveals possible names of multiple in-game world events

The GTA 6 hype continues, as it looks like a list of possible world events in the upcoming game has been leaked.

According to the content creator and gamer Dylan (@_Dyllie_ on Twitter), there is a long list of 500+ GTA 6 events that users reportedly found in one of the previously leaked footage of the game. He also shared over 30 names for possible events that might happen in the game.

Fans have been expecting a GTA 6 reveal this month for quite some time due to multiple rumors. However, Rockstar Games hasn't divulged anything yet.

List of possible names of GTA 6 world events revealed

As seen in the Twitter post mentioned above, Dylan shared the confirmation of possible miscellaneous world events in the upcoming GTA 6. Here’s a list of possible dynamic events that were listed in one of the leaked footage:

Abandoned Hovercraft

Bait & Tackle Shop

Backyard Wrestling Ring

Basketball Court (Return of basketball)

Big Cat Mansion

Bonnie & Clyde Mystery (Multiple locations)

Cars strip Mall

Dairy Farm

Drug House Drug Deal

Drug Lab (Trailer small, trailer park, apartment, lockup)

DUI Test

Easy Score

Fishing (Multiple locations)

Island Camp

Kidnapping Victim

Lean Sizzurp Lap

Music Video

Museum

Salon Patron

Satanist house

Scarface Crime Scene

Self-Injury (Multiple locations)

Sniper Nest

Sniper Victim Apartment

Swamp Safari Crazy Golf

UFO Animal House

Voice in a storm drain (Possible Pennywise reference)

Warehouse Sex Robots

Warehouse Torture

Workout Challenge

Yard Sale (Multiple locations)

It is a huge piece of information about the upcoming title if this list is believed to be true. Some events seem to have real-world event references, such as the Bonnie and Clyde Mystery.

Dylan previously shared a possible police system in GTA 6 based on the leaks. These include:

A five-star wanted-level system, the same as Grand Theft Auto 5

A longer duration before the cops arrive in case of a crime

Smarter cops who give time to surrender before shooting the guilty

The ability of cops to remember vehicles’ number plater and model which requires players to change the vehicle to avoid cops

Functioning CCTV cameras imply that cops will be notified in case of a crime in front of the cameras

Robberies at Stores might be fully-detailed where NPCs will react to everything and cops will surround the store

Dylan @_Dyllie_ Some confirmed details regarding the police system in #GTA6 Some confirmed details regarding the police system in #GTA6 https://t.co/hzvFBtVFSu

The source also shared several possible gameplay features based on the leaked footage.

It looks like Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a more in-depth world with many things to do in it. Players should take this with a pinch of salt, as there is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games yet

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes