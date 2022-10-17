GTA 6 leaker reveals possible names of multiple in-game world events

The GTA 6 hype continues, as it looks like a list of possible world events in the upcoming game has been leaked.
According to the content creator and gamer Dylan (@_Dyllie_ on Twitter), there is a long list of 500+ GTA 6 events that users reportedly found in one of the previously leaked footage of the game. He also shared over 30 names for possible events that might happen in the game.
Fans have been expecting a GTA 6 reveal this month for quite some time due to multiple rumors. However, Rockstar Games hasn't divulged anything yet.
List of possible names of GTA 6 world events revealed
As seen in the Twitter post mentioned above, Dylan shared the confirmation of possible miscellaneous world events in the upcoming GTA 6. Here’s a list of possible dynamic events that were listed in one of the leaked footage:
- Abandoned Hovercraft
- Bait & Tackle Shop
- Backyard Wrestling Ring
- Basketball Court (Return of basketball)
- Big Cat Mansion
- Bonnie & Clyde Mystery (Multiple locations)
- Cars strip Mall
- Dairy Farm
- Drug House Drug Deal
- Drug Lab (Trailer small, trailer park, apartment, lockup)
- DUI Test
- Easy Score
- Fishing (Multiple locations)
- Island Camp
- Kidnapping Victim
- Lean Sizzurp Lap
- Music Video
- Museum
- Salon Patron
- Satanist house
- Scarface Crime Scene
- Self-Injury (Multiple locations)
- Sniper Nest
- Sniper Victim Apartment
- Swamp Safari Crazy Golf
- UFO Animal House
- Voice in a storm drain (Possible Pennywise reference)
- Warehouse Sex Robots
- Warehouse Torture
- Workout Challenge
- Yard Sale (Multiple locations)
It is a huge piece of information about the upcoming title if this list is believed to be true. Some events seem to have real-world event references, such as the Bonnie and Clyde Mystery.
Dylan previously shared a possible police system in GTA 6 based on the leaks. These include:
- A five-star wanted-level system, the same as Grand Theft Auto 5
- A longer duration before the cops arrive in case of a crime
- Smarter cops who give time to surrender before shooting the guilty
- The ability of cops to remember vehicles’ number plater and model which requires players to change the vehicle to avoid cops
- Functioning CCTV cameras imply that cops will be notified in case of a crime in front of the cameras
- Robberies at Stores might be fully-detailed where NPCs will react to everything and cops will surround the store
The source also shared several possible gameplay features based on the leaked footage.
It looks like Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a more in-depth world with many things to do in it. Players should take this with a pinch of salt, as there is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games yet
