What are the current GTA Plus benefits (and when will it change)

The GTA Plus membership is a monthly subscription by Rockstar for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users that allows members to access lucrative discounts as well as exclusive paint jobs and liveries for the vehicles.

However, Rockstar keeps rotating different items and offers with each monthly cycle of the subscription. They add or remove new things from the list that keep things fresh and interesting.

But, it can also cause a lot of confusion among gamers who are looking to get something specific through these offers. Well, it is important to keep track of all the things that Rockstar changes in this subscription service.

This article will discuss all the things that are different in the current GTA Plus membership and what benefits you can obtain by purchasing this subscription.

Everything new (and old) in the current GTA Plus subscription

Now, there are a lot of things that Rockstar switches each month. These are mainly events or missions that provide additional cash or RP in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, they also switch the free reward, which is generally a decent vehicle. The current cycle started on October 12 and will last till November 8, 2023.

During this time, subscribers will get the following benefits:

Vehicles-

Albany Brigham: Free of cost

Free of cost Imponte Deluxo: $4,600,000

$4,600,000 Pegassi Oppressor: $2,200,000

$2,200,000 Benefactor Krieger: $2,320,064

$2,320,064 Pfister Growler with Limited-Time Reverse Vandal livery: $1,320,752

$1,320,752 Declasse Draugur with Camo livery: $1,516,064

$1,516,064 Grotti X80 Proto: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 Annis Savestra: $810,696

$810,696 Pfister Comet SR: $921,640

$921,640 Vapid Retinue MK II: $1,311,504

Liveries and Paint Jobs:

Albany Bringham

Black Oil Spill Prismatic Chameleon Paint

Black Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint

Clothing:

Monochrome Striped Suit

Skeleton Bodysuit

PRB Shirt, PRB Shorts, and the PRB Hoodie

Discounts:

2X GTA$ and RP on Judgement Day

2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween Deathmatches

75% discount on all ammunition

40% off on all alien weapons (Widowmaker, Unholy Hellbringer, and Up-n-Atomizer)

Special Bonuses:

Shark Cards + (Offer 15% more cash than the normal ones)

$500,000 cash

Free Agency Armory (For players who already own the Agency business but lack the armory)

Free Taxi rides

Gun Van bonuses

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

Other GTA Plus benefits of this month

These games are free to download during the current cycle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from all the free and discounted vehicles, paint jobs, and clothing, Rockstar Games also offers several of their older titles that the subscribers can download at no additional cost. For this cycle, they have picked the following games:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Notably, Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars are now available to download for Android and iOS users. So, they don't need to have a console to enjoy these classic GTA titles. Unfortunately, this subscription service is not available for PC gamers.

Also, these benefits will change after 8 November 2023, and new titles, vehicles, and clothing will be added to the list. So, anyone looking to add any of these items to their inventory should better hurry.

So, these were all the benefits that the GTA+ subscribers can enjoy during the current cycle. Hopefully, Rockstar Games might add such a service to Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

