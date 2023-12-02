When does snow come to GTA Online? (December 2023)

Rockstar Games adds snow to GTA Online, usually in December, as a seasonal event. This brings a nice little change to the same old map of Los Santos and Blaine County, where players have been grinding businesses and other quests for the last 10 years.

Since this has been a trend for many years, players are expecting snowfall in the state of Southern San Andreas in 2023 as well. Although Rockstar hasn't confirmed it yet, its recent Newswire post related to the upcoming Winter DLC might have hinted it.

When can GTA Online players expect snow to come to the Rockstar Games title? (December 2023)

Although an exact date isn't known as of this writing, snow might come to the Grand Theft Auto multiplayer this year around December 22 or 23, based on previous trends, possibly lasting a couple of days after Christmas.

However, readers must take the information with a grain of salt as Rockstar hasn't yet confirmed the arrival of snow in 2023. Having said that, the studio interestingly mentioned festive surprises in its Newswire post related to the GTA Online Winter DLC, which might be a hint at the seasonal event.

Rockstar mentions upcoming festive surprises for the holidays (Image via Rockstar Games Newswire)

In addition to the undisclosed festive surprises, a bunch of fresh content and much-needed changes will also arrive with the Winter DLC. The developer hasn't announced its release date but did reveal intriguing details.

What will the Winter DLC 2023 bring to Grand Theft Auto Online?

The upcoming Winter DLC will mark the return of Yusuf Amir from Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony, and he will introduce a brand new business in the multiplayer. Rockstar has also confirmed the arrival of Drift Races, and drift tuning modifications at the LS Car Meet for certain vehicles.

The update will add animals in GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, along with the ability to move vehicles between garages via the Interaction Menu on Current-Gen consoles only. GTA + subscribers will also be getting a new garage.

Some quality-of-life changes are also coming to the game on all platforms once the Winter Update 2023 is released this month.

As stated before, its release date is unconfirmed, but it might come out on December 12, 2023.

There are a lot of things for players to look forward to in December, as Rockstar Games recently confirmed the release date and time of the GTA 6 trailer.

Poll : Do you want more seasonal events like snow in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes