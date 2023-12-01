Animals finally coming in GTA Online: Everything you need to know

Rockstar Games has announced some really interesting details about the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC, one of the most notable being the introduction of animals to the multiplayer. While players can find a variety of wildlife in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode, they are yet to debut in its online variant. However, this change will only be implemented on Current-Gen consoles.

Players are experiencing performance issues on Old-Gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, and that is possibly the main reason for their exclusion. That said, it is worth noting even PC won't be welcoming this change. So, let's take a look at everything known about animals coming to GTA Online so far.

Animals will appear in GTA Online with Winter Update 2023, confirms Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games confirmed that animals will start roaming across the state of Southern San Andreas in Freemode with the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC 2023. Unfortunately, they will only be added to the multiplayer's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

While this is somewhat of a minor change, players are excited nonetheless.

Fans react to the news of animals coming to the multiplayer soon.

Wildlife has been a part of Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode since 2013. Players can encounter animals such as deer, coyotes, mountain lions, and more in the vast landscape of Blaine County.

Their absence in the online mode wasn't that big of a deal but surely took away from the countryside's appeal. As stated earlier, this most likely had to do with the PS4 and Xbox One's technological limitations.

Many on these platforms have recently reported performance issues when playing the Rockstar Games title. Since their successors, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively, are much more advanced, they will be welcoming wildlife with the upcoming GTA Online update.

Besides the addition of animals, Rockstar will also let PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players move owned vehicles between garages via the Interaction Menu. Currently, vehicles can only be transferred by physically driving between properties.

More changes are coming to the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Furthermore, the Vinewood Club Garage will be accessible to all GTA + members. This is a new storage facility with space for a whopping 100 vehicles. These changes will be implemented once the Winter Update 2023 is released in December.

While animals won't be coming to Grand Theft Auto Online on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, all platforms will be receiving some quality-of-life changes that will make the game a little more enjoyable. The Winter DLC will also be adding a new business.

The update might release on December 12, 2023 but an official release date is yet to be confirmed. Rockstar hasn't confirmed a release date for the GTA 6 trailer either, but we can expect every detail to come out next week.

