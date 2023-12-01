GTA 6 trailer release date seemingly very near, as per Rockstar insider

GTA 6 trailer is the next big thing fans of the franchise are looking forward to, and it seems that they won’t have to wait much longer. Rockstar insider Tez2 recently shared their thoughts on the matter on X (formerly Twitter) as of November 30, 2023. According to them, a GTA 6 trailer could get released as soon as this weekend or the upcoming Tuesday (December 5, 2023) at the latest.

Rockstar Games did previously announce that a trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game would be released early this month.

GTA 6 trailer could be released within one week as per insider

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the post above, insider Tez2 cited the example of the Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal and how Rockstar Games skipped a week to release its trailer. The same could happen this time around as the developers won’t release any new weekly updates next week. The insider is quite reputable in the gaming community and has a solid track record.

In the newswire post of November 30, 2023, the developers revealed a new GTA Online update that would be live for two weeks. Later that day, they also revealed the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 was scheduled to be released later this month.

This means there’s nothing scheduled for next week, and a GTA 6 trailer is likely to be showcased. Rockstar Games teased the trailer in an X post on November 8, 2023:

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Everything known about Grand Theft Auto 6 so far

On November 8, 2023, a Bloomberg report by Jason Schreier confirmed some enticing details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. According to their report, fans can expect to see a Miami-like fictional city with two protagonists (a girl and a boy).

This seemingly confirmed all the rumors surfacing on the internet about a returning Vice City map, which was last seen in the 2006 Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories.

While fans are adviced to take the report with a grain of salt, the trailer for GTA 6 will definitely arrive in December.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will release GTA 6 trailer within a week from now? Yes No 1 votes