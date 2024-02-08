GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (February 8 to 14, 2024)

The newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars are now available as part of the current weekly update, allowing motorheads to collect two more free rides once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle is the Truffade Adder, a 2-door civilian supercar. Additionally, players can win a classic muscle car, the Vapid Hustler, as the Prize Ride of the week.

Both vehicles will be featured until February 14, 2024, after which the selection will be shuffled with new automobiles. Let’s learn briefly about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars currently available for players around the globe.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Truffade Adder

The brand new GTA Online weekly update giving Truffade Adder for free as the Podium Vehicle of the week is a blessing for all car collectors. The 2-seater hypercar has taken design inspiration from various real-life automobiles for various body parts such as:

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport – Overall design, greenhouse area, roof, and rear fascia

– Overall design, greenhouse area, roof, and rear fascia Bugatti Super Veyron concept – Side profile

– Side profile Audi TT Mk2 RS – Front intakes and grille

– Front intakes and grille Saturn Curve – Headlights

– Headlights 2005 Aston Martin Vantage – Tail lights

The Podium Vehicle, the Adder, is powered by a W16 engine with a 6-speed transmission in an AWD layout. According to Broughy1322’s testing, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.964, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

To get the Adder for free as a Podium Vehicle, one must spin the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort once for the next seven days until they win the car.

Prize Ride of the Week: Vapid Hustler

The 2-door classic muscle car, the Vapid Hustler, was added to the game in 2018 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. The car’s design seems to be inspired by the real-life 1933 Ford Coupe.

Being one of the removed vehicles from the game, the limited-time Hustler runs on a big-block V8 engine with double-barrel carburetors. This allows it to reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.206.

While it is not one of the fastest muscle rides, it is a good choice for races without too much traffic. Players should also avoid driving the Hustler on off-road terrains as it easily loses traction.

To win the car for free, one must win the LSCM Races for three days in a row.

Both of the vehicles are great collectibles in Los Santos this week without relying on any working GTA Online money glitches.

