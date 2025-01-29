5 best motorcycles in GTA 5 Online in 2025

Players often wonder what the best motorcycles in GTA 5 Online are - models that go fast and offer a reliable driving experience. There are 58 vehicles available in-game; since it's not feasible to check them all out, you can explore the best ones to save time.

To help gamers make the right choice, this article shares 5 of the best motorcycles in GTA 5 Online in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are based only on the writer's opinion and analysis.

Best motorcycles in GTA 5 Online: Reever, Hakuchou, and more

Here are some of the best motorcycles in GTA 5 Online that players should buy or collect while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6:

1) Western Reever

A picture of one of the best motorcycles in GTA Online - Western Reever (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Reever is the fastest motorcycle in GTA 5 Online. The one-seater power cruiser is seemingly based on the real-life ARCH Method143, giving it a modern look. Rockstar added it to the game with 2021’s The Contract DLC update.

Powered by a pushrod V-Twin engine, the Reever is in a league of its own. It can go up to a staggering top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h), making it the best motorcycle in GTA 5 Online for completing most of the game’s missions and heists.

Players can buy this beast from Legendary Motorsport for $1,900,000.

2) Western Powersurge

A picture of Powersurge (Image via Rockstar GamesO)

The Western is another Western motorcycle well known among the Grand Theft Auto community, and for good reason. It is the only electric motorcycle available in the game, making it a unique ride seemingly based on the real-life 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

As per the in-game files, the Powersurge runs on a large battery cell. Its top speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h) makes it a very competitive vehicle. It is considered one of the best motorcycles in GTA 5 Online due to its impressive speed and unparalleled handling.

Available from Legendary Motorsport, it can be acquired for a price of $1,605,000.

3) Shitzu Hakuchou

The Shitzu Hakuchou is one of the most popular vehicles in the world of Grand Theft Auto. First appearing in GTA 4’s The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned, the two-seater motorcycle returned in GTA Online seemingly based on the real-life 2008–present Suzuki Hayabusa.

What makes the Hakuchou stand out from the rest is its reliable performance. It possesses a top speed of 134.00 mph (215.65 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:00.760. It is one of the best motorcycles in GTA 5 Online for daily hustle, and even for evading cops in certain situations.

Keep in mind the Hakuchou can’t be purchased perennially. However, Rockstar occasionally brings back such vehicles, allowing players to collect them if haven’t already. It may cost around $82,000 or less.

4) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Despite being one of the most hated models, the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II remains one of the best motorcycles in GTA 5 Online. Debuting in 2018 with the After Hours DLC, it seemingly took design inspiration from the BMW R1200GS Adventure Hover Ride concept bike.

With a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) and the ability to fly, the Oppressor Mk II is perfect for completing sell/source missions in the game.

Players can buy it from Warstock Cache & Carry for $8,000,000. While it’s an expensive vehicle to own, it is worth every penny.

5) Nagasaki Shotaro

Lastly, there’s the Nagasaki Shotaro, a one-seater futuristic sports bike that has been a part of the game since 2016’s Bikers DLC. It resembles the real-life Lotus C-01.

In terms of performance, the Shotaro can go up to a maximum speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and complete a lap in 0:57.490, making it one of the best motorcycles in GTA 5 Online that looks so unique.

It is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for $2,225,000.

While picking up a comfortable or fast ride is up to one’s personal preference, all of the aforementioned motorcycles are some of the best that players can acquire in 2025.

