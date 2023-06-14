How to complete GTA Online's Shock & Awe Project Overthrow mission in San Andreas Mercenaries

Shock & Awe is the final mission in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online San Andreas Mercenaries' Project Overthrow. After what Merryweather attempted in the previous mission, Unconventional Warfare, the government wants to cut all ties with the organization. Therefore, you have been tasked with cleaning up the mess and ending Merryweather Security's reign in the state of San Andreas.

Once again, it is advised to stock up on snacks and the best weapons available since this quest is bound to be action-packed. That said, here is how to complete the Shock & Awe Project Overthrow mission in San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

GTA Online guide: How to complete Shock & Awe Project Overthrow mission in San Andreas Mercenaries

Charlie Reed destroying some targets at the Merryweather HQ (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

The last GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Project Overthrow mission begins with you heading toward the Merryweather headquarters in the Mammoth Avenger. However, before you land, Charlie blows up some targets with the new F-160 Raiju jet, so there is no time to settle in.

Now, you have to fight through the outpouring of Merryweather guards and make your way to the control room marked with a yellow icon on the mini-map. Avi Schwartzman has already handed you his key card, so getting in should be easy.

There will be many cover points available. Use them to your advantage and try to neutralize most of the resistance with long-ranged weapons. Merryweather guards will spawn continuously, so keep moving forward to the control room.

However, when you get to the control room door, it won't open as it is blocked by signal jammers. To destroy the jammers, shoot down the black junction boxes indicated as red circular icons on the mini-map.

One of the many black signal jammers (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

Once the control room is accessible, head in towards the control panel and unlock the cargo. There will be two more Merryweather guards waiting inside, so do not rush in.

Now comes the most difficult phase, stealing the cargo. You have to push the cargo outside on its track while Merryweather goons attack you. The best approach is to push it bit by bit and take out respawning enemies in between.

After you get the cargo close enough to the Mammoth Avenger, it will get stored inside automatically. Now, take control of the aircraft and deliver the stolen goods to Fort Zancudo to complete the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries mission, Shock & Awe.

Upon landing inside Fort Zancudo, a cutscene begins wherein military officials thank and pay you for your services. After the cutscene is over, Project Overthrow in San Andreas Mercenaries update will be completed.

Poll : Do you think San Andreas Mercenaries was better than The Last Dose? Yes No 0 votes