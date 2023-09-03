5 reasons to own Terrorbyte in GTA Online in 2023

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is one of the many armored vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. This truck, which debuted in the summer of 2018, has some very interesting features that make it stand out even in 2023. It is available on Warstock Cache and Carry, and costs $1,375,000. However, to purchase a Terrorbyte, players must also have a Nightclub in the game.

Interestingly, both the Nightclub as well as the Terrorbyte are being sold at a 40% discount this week, making it the best time to get them. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a Terrorbyte in GTA Online in 2023.

Business hub and 4 more reasons to own a Terrorbyte in GTA Online in 2023

1) Great alternative to the Mobile Operations Center

The main attractions of the Terrorbyte are its Nerve Center, along with the Vehicle and Weapon Workshop. Similar features are also available in GTA Online's Mobile Operations Center (MOC), which is also a bit cheaper than the Terrorbyte.

That said, the MOC is just a trailer and players must also purchase a Phantom Custom or a Hauler Custom to be able to drive it around. Both of these vehicles cost well over a million dollars.

Therefore, the Benefactor Terrorbyte is a great alternative for players on a low budget, especially with the 40% discount available through September 6, 2023.

2) Business hub

There are many businesses in GTA Online and almost every single one includes resupply missions. Although these jobs are quite simple, players can only launch them by individually visiting the respective properties.

The Terrorbyte's Nerve Center acts as a hub for many in-game businesses, allowing players to launch their resupply missions from a single spot. This significantly reduces travel time and makes the operation far more efficient.

The Nerve Center can also be used to launch a variety of other Freemode missions, known as Client Jobs, that reward cash and RP on successful completion. Money can also be made via GTA Online money glitches.

3) Store and customize the Oppressor MK II

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online. It is a futuristic motorcycle that is capable of flying and being weaponized. While the bike can be stored in any regular garage, players can also store it in the Terrorbyte, taking it everywhere with them while driving the truck.

Additionally, the Oppressor MK II can be customized in the Terrorbyte's Vehicle Workshop, which needs to be purchased separately. From here, players can equip it with armor upgrades, engine enhancements, countermeasures, liveries, and most importantly, Homing Missiles or an Explosive Machine Gun.

4) Upgrade Weapons

Just like cars, there are a plethora of weapons in GTA Online, and they are extremely crucial for surviving in the game. However, to get the best out of any weapon, it is important to upgrade it. This can be done via a Weapon Workshop.

As stated before, the Weapon Workshop is one of the Terrorbyte's main attractions, and is worth the investment. Players can buy as well as upgrade many weapons in the Terrorbyte's Weapon Workshop to improve their stats, making them even more useful in the battlefield.

Along with upgrades, gamers can also equip them with attachments, such as extended clips, scopes, flashlight, and suppressors.

5) Solid build

Since the Terrorbyte is capable of storing the Oppressor MK II, it is vital that it keeps the flying bike as well as its driver safe from attacks. Griefers in GTA Online lobbies are a cause for major concern, but they do not pose a large threat to this armored truck.

Once the Terrorbyte's armor is upgraded to the maximum limit, it can withstand the following amount of explosives:

Homing Missiles - 33

- 33 Grenades and Sticky Bombs - 33

- 33 Explosive Rounds - 80

A truck with such utility is a great option to enjoy the current game while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

