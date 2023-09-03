Top 5 GTA Online businesses of all times (Sep 2023)

There are plenty of businesses to establish and operate in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While heists pay more in a relatively short duration, businesses are a source of regular income and contribute to building a hefty bank balance over time. Most involve simple resupply and sell missions, which can now be completed in Invite Only sessions, making them significantly less challenging.

Unfortunately, not every business in the game is very profitable, and players must weigh all options before investing. For those seeking assistance, here are the top five GTA Online businesses of all time.

Nightclubs and four other GTA Online businesses of all time (September 2023)

5) Cocaine Lockup

GTA Online MC Businesses are divided into five categories, out of which Cocaine Lockups are the most profitable. To start any MC Business, players must first purchase an MC Clubhouse, after which they can use the laptop inside to acquire the MC Businesses of their choice.

Supplies can either be bought for the Cocaine Lockup or stolen via Biker resupply missions that are pretty straightforward. Its sell missions, however, are not very solo-friendly as they are timed, and selling a lot of products can spawn multiple sell vehicles. Hence, selling in small batches is always better.

A standard Cocaine Lockup makes a profit of $30,000 every hour, which can be increased to $72,000 by completely upgrading the business.

4) Bunker

The Bunker is an underground facility that is used for manufacturing illegal weapons in GTA Online. Supplies can either be gathered by completing resupply missions or by buying via the laptop in the Bunker. Installing staff upgrades helps with the production phase and the final product can be sold to generate an hourly profit of somewhere around $52,000.

Interestingly, players have the option of selling either in Los Santos or Blaine County. However, it is always more profitable to sell in the city. Getting a Bunker close to Los Santos is, therefore, the best approach.

Additionally, excess weapon parts can be sold to Ammu-Nation via Ammu-Nation Contract missions that pay $50,000 on each successful attempt.

3) Nightclub

Running a Nightclub in GTA Online is incredibly easy. This business is almost completely passive, with players only having to complete a Management mission once in a while. As with all other businesses, installing upgrades improves the facility and players can passively make around $50,000 every in-game day.

Additionally, technicians can be hired to accrue goods for various departments of the Nightclub Warehouse, which can later be sold for a profit. That said, each department gets unlocked only when players own the business interlinked with it.

Through September 6, 2023, all Nightclub properties and upgrades are available on a 40% discount as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.

2) Hangar

GTA Online Hangars can be used to store aircraft as well as for running the Air Freight Cargo business. It runs on the simple principle of stealing and selling crates, which contain different types of goods, each varying in terms of profit.

The San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced land-based missions for this business. Furthermore, players can now skip a resupply mission by outsourcing the job to Rooster McCraw for $25,000.

Based on what type of goods are being sold, Hangar owners can potentially make up to $700,000 in profit every hour. Although Hangars are quite expensive, GTA Online money glitches can help in gathering funds quickly.

1) Acid Lab

Rockstar Games regularly releases DLC updates for GTA Online to keep players engaged in their wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. One such update introduced is the Acid Lab business, which despite being very new, is arguably the best one in the game.

It is incredibly easy to set up and operate and is completely mobile as it is established inside the MTL Brickade 6x6. Akin to its peers, players can either steal or buy supplies for the Acid Lab and then sell the product to make money.

They can also activate a daily speed boost to produce acid faster and name the product before selling to get a 5% bonus. Selling a complete batch easily generates a profit of well over $200,000.

