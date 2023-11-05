5 of the best GTA Online artillery vehicles one should know about

GTA Online has several vehicles that serve various purposes, like racing and hauling loads. But some interesting ones can wreak havoc across Los Santos. While griefers use these vehicles to annoy others, these can also be used in certain missions to increase the chance of success.

Identifying these vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online can be a challenge. While some can take flight, others like to stick to the ground while launching rockets and Homing Missiles at enemies.

So, this article will rank five of the best artillery vehicles in the game that everyone should know about.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the views of the writer.

Ranking the top 5 weaponized vehicles that can shoot rockets or Homing Missiles in GTA Online

5) Imponte Ruiner 2000

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 can shoot plenty of Homing Missiles in GTA Online. This double-door muscle car has great looks that are inspired by the real-life Pontiac Trans Am.

It can reach a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h), which is quite good for chasing down fleeing enemies in the game's vast map. The Ruiner 2000 costs a whopping $3,750,000, which can be scary for most beginners.

4) Grotti Vigilante

Not only does the Grotti Vigilante look incredible, but it also has a big assortment of Homing Missiles that can barrage enemies from a good distance. This weaponized Super Car in GTA Online also has a rocket boost to quickly accelerate and catch up with anyone trying to run away.

Its top speed is 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h), making it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, and is quite expensive as it sells for $3,750,000.

3) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The one aspect that takes the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II to this higher spot is its maneuverability. This weaponized motorcycle is every griefer's first pick. It can not only shoot missiles but also take off into the air, making it quite deadly.

Unprepared gamers often fall prey to this flying menace, making the Mk II one of the most hated vehicles in GTA Online. It can achieve a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h), and the rocket booster makes it even faster. Those interested in buying this motorcycle must spend $8,000,000.

2) Ocelot Stromberg

Ocelot Stromberg is considered one of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. Its Homing Missiles have deadly precision to eliminate enemies from afar. This Sports Classics Car also turns into a submarine to quickly escape sticky situations.

Although the Stromberg costs $2,500,000, its features and 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h) top speed make it worth the price. The car's design is a mix of the real-life Maserati Bora and the Lotus Espirit.

1) Pegassi Toreador

Players looking to blow enemies to smithereens without having to reload should buy the Pegassi Toreador. It turns into a submarine and has infinite Homing Missiles, earning the top spot on the list. Superb durability keeps players safe in every situation.

The Toreador, which costs $4,250,000, can achieve a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h). This vehicle can also take on six Homing Missiles before blowing up, offering good protection against griefers.

These were some of the best artillery vehicles in the online multiplayer that the player should purchase. Hopefully, we might also get a glimpse of some of them in the leaked GTA 6 gameplay.

